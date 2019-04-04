Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov Beef Escalates After Twitter Exchange

Despite a resounding win in the octagon by Khabib Nurmagomedov over Conor McGregor, the two’s rivalry has yet to die down as the bombastic former “Champ-Champ” continues to stir the pot. Just one day after McGregor insulted Khabib’s wife and instigated a Twitter war, Nurmagomedov took to the media to share his thoughts on Conor.

In the video, Khabib calls into question McGregor’s entire persona, saying he just talks to sell fights. Most notably, Khabib drops a nasty “When I was hitting him in the face with my elbows and knees, when I said ‘let’s talk’, he didn’t respond.”

Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov Twitter Beef

Leading up to the comments, Conor and Khabib had been going at one another’s throats over Twitter. Conor started off the festivities by sending off a retirement tweet, to which Nurmagomedov felt compelled to respond to. That clearly angered the former “Champ-Champ” who immediately went after Nurmagomedov’s wife in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Khabib would go on to post a warning aimed at McGregor for the disrespect he showed to his wife and the Islamic religion as a whole. Khabib was relatively quiet outside of his menacing warning before making his comments today.

@TheNotoriousMMA If you think that insulting entire religion you be safe, you are mistaken. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) April 3, 2019

McGregor would immediately backtrack on his religion comments and even go as far to mention something about possibly coming out of his short-lived retirement.

I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds.

All faiths challenge us to be our best selves.

It is one world and one for all ❤️

Now see you in the Octagon. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 4, 2019

Possible Next Fights for Conor McGregor & Khabib Nurmagomedov

Outside of an obvious marquee grudge match featuring the two superstars, there aren’t TOO many reasonable routes for the fighters to go from here. With McGregor, really the only fight left worth selling is a Khabib rematch. The “Champ-Champ” was embarrassed on the ground and even got dropped by Khabib’s notoriously sloppy stand-up game. For a man that has made a career of fighting anyone, anywhere, at any weight, the loss is undoubtedly a big blemish on his resume.

For Khabib, there has never been a bigger fighter at 155 than Conor McGregor. Even back in the early days of the UFC when the division was dominated by the likes of fan-favorite BJ Penn, no fighter has ever come close to matching the star power and appeal of McGregor. While there are a number of solid contenders at 155 waiting for their shot at the belt, the fact of the matter is none of them really move the needle. He will almost certainly get the winner of Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier but beating Conor a second time would put to rest any claims that somehow the Russian’s first showing was a fluke.

If the fighters decide not to lock horns once more, McGregor will likely stay retired until Dana White comes along with some highly marketable super prospect and offers Conor all the money in the world. For Khabib, he will have to defend his belt at some point. The winner of Poirier and Holloway looms in the not so distant future and Nurmagomedov is eligible to fight as soon as July 6th following his suspension after the McGregor brawl.

The most likely scenario where we see these two meet again would be if Khabib can hang onto the belt against the winner of Poirier/Holloway. This would set up a clear path for a McGregor rematch should both sides decide to go through the circus again.