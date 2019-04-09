Danny Ferry a ‘favorite’ as New Orleans Pelicans’ next GM

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly meeting with their interim general manager, Danny Ferry to discuss the full-time GM role.
If Ferry does become GM of the Pelicans, an announcement could come by week’s end.
In February, the Pelicans announced that both the team and Dell Demps mutually parted ways. Demps spent 8 1/2 seasons as general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.
“We will immediately begin the process of restructuring our basketball operations department,” stated Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson.
Demps became the fall guy after Anthony Davis trade talks at the NBA trade deadline went unfulfilled.
The Pelicans wanted a lot.
“New Orleans will always be near and dear to my family and me,” Demps told the Advocate newspaper.
Danny Ferry was named Demps’ replacement in the interim.
Per The Bird Writes: For the rest of this season though, Ferry has been handed the reins of the general manager duties on an interim basis, but few, if any, have given much thought to the idea that his interim tag could potentially flip to a much more permanent one while being upgraded to a higher standing within the organization in good time.
While that’s great news for Ferry, one cannot forget his last post in an NBA front office role.
While GM of the Atlanta Hawks, Ferry made a racist remark relating to Luol Deng’s heritage while on a conference call in 2014.
“He’s a good guy overall,” said Ferry.
“But he’s not perfect. He’s got some African in him. And I don’t say that in a bad way, other than….”
In the recording, you can hear Ferry speaking about Deng, with Atlanta ownership laughing in the background.
Per SB Nation: Ownership interjects once Ferry first references to Deng’s heritage, and says “That comment was Sterling. That’s going to be on TMZ tomorrow.”
Ferry did apologize. “I repeated those comments during a telephone conversation reviewing the draft and free agency process,” he said.
“Those words do not reflect my views, or words that I would use to describe an individual and I certainly regret it. I apologize to those I offended and to Luol, who I reached out to Monday morning.”
Ferry was eventually let go by the Hawks and he has found consultant jobs in the NBA since then.
A name that had floated around as potential replacement has been Sam Hinkie.