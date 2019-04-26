LOOK: Devin Bush Wears Questionable Outfit at NFL Draft Red Carpet

Devin Bush is certain to have a good night tonight. The former Michigan linebacker has moved himself into a sure first-round NFL draft pick, which helped earn him an invitation to downtown Nashville for Day One of the draft.

That’s all well and good. In terms of fashion, the son of former Rams safety Devin Bush is wearing something that’s hard to explain. It’s like a combination of Prince with a black-and-white arm sling. Let’s take a look at the picture.

I guess a suit was too simple. Frankly, the 5-foot-11, 230-pounder can wear whatever he wants. He’s set for an early selection Thursday night.

Devin Bush NFL Draft Projections

Looking at the video highlights from the linebackers at the combine, you can see how smooth Bush looks as an athlete (Bush section starts at 1:33). The numbers back up a player that is fully recovered from a late-season hip injury.

He posted a 4.43-second time in the 40-yard dash, which was tied for 2nd amongst all linebackers (just .01 second behind LSU’s Devin White). His vertical (position group-leading 40.5 inches) and broad jump (124 inches) demonstrate that his hip isn’t impeding his explosiveness.

The combine confirmed to scouts and analysts that Bush is back to being one of the best defensive athletes in this draft class. Several at CBS Sports has him going to Denver with the No. 10 pick. Matt Miller at Bleacher Report feels the same way.

With a veteran quarterback in the fold, it’s most likely the Broncos will look to bolster the defense at No. 10 overall. Devin Bush can be head coach Vic Fangio’s Patrick Willis in Denver. He’s a rangy, tough, smart linebacker who can blitz, stuff the run and drop into coverage. The “Mike” position is incredibly valuable and important in this scheme, so filling it here is a great choice for Fangio and the Broncos.

Chris Trapasso also compares Bush to Dallas Cowboy edge linebacker Jaylon Smith. Smith needed a year to recover from a bad knee injury before recording 202 tackles and 5 sacks in the last 2 seasons.

Before his devastating knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame, Smith was a missile on the football field. Whether it was chasing down an outside run or crashing a shallow cross, speed was Smith’s greatest attribute as a linebacker. After a long rehab process, Smith finally recaptured that speed in 2018 for the Cowboys, and it led to a breakout season. Bush is the same type of linebacker, a player predicated on speed, speed, and more speed. Neither are excellent block-shedders. Most of the time it doesn’t matter because they get to the ball-carrier before blockers can carry out their assignment. Because of their natural ability to simply run extremely fast, both Smith and Bush are assets in coverage too.

Bush has shown the production in college and confirmed his athleticism at the Combine. He’s a sure-fire 1st round pick, and possibly a top-10 one.