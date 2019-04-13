Henrik Stenson Career Earnings

Henrik Stenson enters Round 3 of the 2019 Masters tied for 50th at two-over par but the career for the 43-year-old has been much more successful, making Stenson wealthy.

To this point in the 2019 European and PGA tours, the Swede has earned a combined $627,526. It’s been a successful season, despite a flub with the new drop rules on the European Tour, in which he has finished in the top 10 of combined European/PGA events twice and finished in the top 25 three times.

His 2019 results so far pale in comparison to his most-successful year of 2013, however. In that year Stenson won the DP World Tour Championship, the Deutsche Bank Championship and the TOUR Championship by Coca Cola. Stenson also had eight top-five, three top-10, and eight top-25 finishes that year for total earnings of $6,388,230.

That year of 2013 helped buoy Stenson’s career earnings. Coming into the 2019 Masters, Stenson has career earnings on the PGA Tour, where he has been playing since 2006, of $25,986,619. On the European tour so far, his career earnings have totaled $29,170,386 since 1995. Combined, Stenson has earned a grand total of $55,157,005 from both tours in his career.

ESPN has Stenson ranked 32nd on the all-time money leaders list, but with more money can often come more problems. In the late 2000s, Stenson was one of the people victimized by Robert Allen Stanford’s Ponzi scheme. It has been called the second-largest Ponzi scheme in US history. Of the more than $7 billion that Stanford defrauded investors out of, $7 million of that was Stenson’s money. Stenson was sponsored by Stanford’s company when the FBI shut it down in 2009.

The $55.157 million figure is only what Stenson has earned with his play on the green. Stenson’s status as a successful professional golfer has earned him more value in cash and in-kind from companies that have signed Stenson on as a spokesperson. Stenson’s sponsors include Hugo Boss, Mutual of Omaha, Callaway, Audemars Piguet, FootJoy, Titleist, and NetJets. The value of each sponsorship is not disclosed but estimates state Stenson’s total net worth between $18 million and $25 million.

Stenson’s love of golf has earned him more than a padded bank account. It was also how he met his wife, Emma Lofgren. Lofgren is from Sweden as well but they didn’t meet in their native country. Lofgren attended college at the University of South Carolina and met Stenson there, where both played golf for the Gamecocks.

Lofgren did work as a golf coach after graduation but never joined the LPGA tour, citing the demands of being a professional as the reason she opted not to turn pro. The couple married in 2006 and have three children together. Stenson, his children, and his wife now live in Orlando, Fla. but frequently visit Sweden to maintain their ties to their country of origin.

Stenson will tee off for Round 3 at 9:55 a.m. ET on Saturday, trying to see if he can add to his career earnings. Even if he doesn’t, because of the family he’s obtained and money he’s earned, it’s been a good choice for him to play golf professionally.