Jimmy Butler Girlfriend History: Is He Dating Anyone?

Jimmy Butler is no stranger to the spotlight. At the beginning of this season, he publicly wanted to be traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves, alleged by many sources to be beefing with Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and the front office.

By early November, he was finally traded to the 76ers to distance himself from the drama. Over the next few months, he helped Philadelphia earn a 51-31 record and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs (currently battling with the Brooklyn Nets).

His high-profile is not restricted to the basketball court. He also has been involved in some well-publicized relationships. Let’s take a look at his dating history.

Was Jimmy Butler & Miley Cyrus a Real Thing?

@mr_2eight1: "Yeah I'll be at the @MileyCyrus show tomm.. Holla at me if y'all around!!" << how excited were you? pic.twitter.com/K35hnTw5L7 — Liz Garrity (@LizGarrity) June 17, 2013

Back in 2013, Butler announced on Twitter that he was going to Cyrus’ show at the B96 Summer Bash, even snapping a picture together. Rumors from NBA Central, Terez Owens and others hinted that the pair were “close” and “hitting it off.”

It seems the connection was more mutual admiration than romantic. Cyrus was seen donning a Chicago Bulls jersey (when Butler was on the team) with her name on the back, while Butler was known at the time for his love of country pop music such as Cyrus and Taylor Swift.

This one is possible, but unsubstantiated.

Charmaine Piula

MIJ, as well as other sources, report that Butler dated former Southern Utah basketball player Charmaine Piula as recently as 2015. She was a combo guard for the Thunderbirds back in 2007 and went to Snow Rock High School in St. George, Utah.

She now works as a Commercial Lines Underwriting Supervisor at Auto-Owners Insurance in Draper, Utah (per her LinkedIn page).

The only picture of the two together comes from this post from Players Wives. It seems this relationship happened but was kept mostly out of the public eye.

Shay Mitchell, Star of “Pretty Little Liars”

Seems Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler has made an off-season acquisition of his own … ’cause he was out on a lunch date with “Pretty Little Liars” star Shay Mitchell — and we’re told the two are together.

Butler and Mitchell had lunch together at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Saturday — and TMZ Sports has video of the two smiling and laughing together after the meal.

Sources extremely close to the couple tell us it wasn’t just a one-off lunch thing — the two are dating … but it’s pretty fresh, so they’re keeping things on the DL.

Later that night, Butler was out at dinner without Shay — and was playing it coy when we asked about the relationship … but you can tell.

This relationship upped the ante on publicity. TMZ reported in May 2016 that Butler went on a lunch date with Canadian actress Shay Mitchell. She played the character of Emily Field on the ABC Family show “Pretty Little Liars.”

Obviously, there’s a lot of postulating in that report, but other outlets like the Chicago Tribune picked up the news, as well. The UK’s Daily Star referred to Mitchell as Butler’s ex as of this January.

There also were rumors about Kawahine Andrade, the girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns, cheating with Butler during the height of the drama with the Timberwolves. Towns denied this over social media.

Andrade and Towns are reported to no longer be together, which seems to be supported by the fact he doesn’t appear on her Instagram anymore.