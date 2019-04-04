LOOK: Jimmy Butler Wears Custom Sixers Nipsey Hussle Jersey

Across the NBA, players have shown their respects for rapper and songwriter Nipsey Hussle, who died late last week. The 33-year-old, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedm, was shot multiple times in Los Angeles on Sunday. Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler took his own unique path to show some love to Hussle Thursday night before his team took the floor.

As the Sixers official Twitter account showed, Butler wore a custom No. 23 Nipsey Hussle jersey prior to the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler is not suiting up for this game, but it was one of the most unique and great ways to send his thoughts and show love to the rapper/songwriter.

Other NBA Players Show Their Respects

A number of players have taken unique routes to honor Hussle. Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell had a custom No. 5 Hussle jersey made as well, which Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points previously revealed.

Montrezl Harrell has a Nipsey Hussle jersey hanging in his locker postgame. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/1XHnT711Hf — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 1, 2019

Harrell was asked about Hussle after the game earlier this week, and made a strong statement on the news, as well as the situation on a larger scale, per Azarly of Clutch Points.

“Honestly, any type of death should take a toll on anybody. Even with deaths we’ve had in the past with the Trayvon Martins, so it doesn’t have to be just rappers and celebrities. Any type of death and any form of taking a person’s life, in general, is wrong … It’s enough. At the end of the day, it’s just enough.” Harrell stated, via Azarly.

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook had his own way of honoring Hussle. After becoming the second player in NBA history to post a 20-20-20 game with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds, a video surfaced of him stating “that’s for Nipsey,” as Hoop Central revealed.

Russ says “that’s for Nipsey” after securing his 20-20-20 game. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/7VR0oHL8qQ — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 3, 2019

Thunder teammate Paul George posted on Instagram after Westbrook’s incredible night by giving a shoutout to the point guard and also sending his respects to Hussle.

“20+20+20=60! If you know you know… this dude is fu**ing incredible! RIP NIP! ♿️♿️♿️ #LongLiveNipsey” George posted.

Nipsey Hussle’s Suspected Killer Brought Into Custody

On Tuesday, The Los Angeles Police Department revealed they had taken Hussle’s suspected killer, Eric Holder, into custody. The LAPD tweeted out the news that Holder, 29, was arrested and thanked the community along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for their efforts in finding him.

“Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ.”

The outpouring of support has been great to see, and it will surely continue on throughout the remainder of the NBA season and far beyond that.

