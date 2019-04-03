Lakers’ LeBron James Had ‘Holes In Game’ & lacked post moves says analyst

No. 1 SF LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers For all the speculation surrounding James, the Akron native has been mostly silent about his future. In an April interview with Cleveland.com, James noted the two key criteria that he will be considering is winning and his family. "My family. That's all that matters," For all the speculation surrounding James, the Akron native has been mostly silent about his future. In an April interview with Cleveland.com, James noted the two key criteria that he will be considering is winning and his family. "My family. That's all that matters," James told Cleveland.com . "I want to continue to win at the highest level, because I know I can still do it as an individual, and then my family. My family is what's most important to me, more than anything." What this means in practical terms only James knows. James has been outspoken about his family's frustration with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert after his public criticism of James' departure to Miami. Fans could interpret his statement as meaning he wants to leave the Cavs, but it could also mean his family enjoys being back in Ohio. The winning part is a little less subjective as the Cavs long-term contending hopes appear to be in doubt. There is a good portion of the Cavs roster who have underperformed, and are on bloated contract. This makes it difficult for Cleveland to offer James much in the way of promises when it comes to improving the team. What James showed this year is his presence on a team instantly makes it a title contender. This was far from the most talented roster James has played on, but the team was still able to make the NBA finals. Teams like the Rockets and Sixers will offer James more help around him. The bigger question is how James wants this portion of his career to be defined. Does his family want to live in Los Angeles where they have two houses? Is the Sixers young roster enough to entice James to head to Philly? Will James' close relationship with Chris Paul cause him to seriously consider the Rockets? The myth of big markets being the deciding factor for free agents has essentially been proven false at this point, thanks to the internet. James' friend and business partner Maverick Carter said just that on The Rich Eisen Show . “These days it doesn’t matter because you can be known and be a star from anywhere – anywhere in the world,” Carter said on The Rich Eisen Show (via The Orange County Register) . “I mean, could he sell a few more sneakers if he was in a gigantic market like Boston, Chicago, New York, or L.A.? Maybe. But not as much as if he wins. What matters the most is if he wins. When you win as an athlete, that matters the most.” What we do know is this summer's NBA free agency will be must watch television thanks in large part to James, who has only gotten better with age. While a return to Cleveland is not out of the question, James will have more attractive options this summer, if winning is the top priority for King James.

LeBron James has had a stellar career. The Los Angeles Laker has won three NBA championships, been awarded the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award four times, won two Olympic gold medals and appeared in fifteen NBA All-Star Games.

He’s on top of the world!

His journey has been even more remarkable. One moment that stood out was the 2008-2009 NBA season.

Then a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, James’ squad swept the Detroit Pistons in the First Round of the NBA Playoffs in four games. Cleveland took care of busines in the Semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks by sweeping them in four games. The Cavs did lose to the Dwight Howard and Hedo Turkoglu-led Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games.

While on a September 2009 promotional run for his film, More Than A Game, James was given an honest critique by a basketball fixture: two-time NBA champion and TNT analyst, Kenny Smith.

For those tardy to the party: More Than A Game was a 2009 film that chronicled James’ high school career at Akron, Ohio’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School,

According to Smith, he and James spent time talking backstage before partaking in a panel that he moderated and included Willie McGee, Sian Cotton, Dru Joyce II, film maker Kristopher Belman at Manahattan’s Pier 36.

Smith says that James asked him about he and the Cavs’ chances for the 2009-2010 NBA season and the TNT analyst told James the unthinkable: “You’re the best player in the world, you have a movie made about your life and you have holes in your game,” Smith told me that he told James.”

“It’s hard to believe that the best player in the world has holes in his game.”

Throughout the years, Smith has always been both diplomatic and firm in his commentary about James.

Kenny Smith also talks about the LeBron James comments… (Via @clippittv)pic.twitter.com/3h8VYOCOu0 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 27, 2017

He says that James respected his candor by replying: “Well you’re honest!”

James must of heard him because he and the Cavs had something special brewing during the 2009-10 regular season. James won his second MVP award that season after posting an impressive 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers also finished with the best record in the NBA at 61-21, which earned them first place in the East.

Not only did Smith tell James that he had holes in his game, he also told LBJ that he he didn’t “post up enough.”

“You don’t create double teams in the shortfform only on the longform,” Smith recounted.

James’ Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in six games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Later that summer, James elected to form a trio with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh by taking his talents to South Beach and joining the Miami Heat.

They’d win two NBA Championships before James returned to Cleveland and won a ring with Cleveland with teammates, Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith and Richard Jefferson.

James leveled up and for that, Kenny Smith is pleased.

“I don’t know if he said: ‘Oh I gotta post up because of what Kenny said,'” joked Smith.

“But, the best players in the world could have holes in their game. As long as he didn’t sleep in silk robes and be content, he’s going to get better at it. But if he believed he was the best player in the world, some guys believe that they’re the best and they don’t continue to work!”

This summer, James will be working on his game. He was solid statistically this season, averaging 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 8.5 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers.

A groin injury on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors changed the trajectory of he and the Lakers’ season.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James injury is more complex than what has been initially reported, I’m told. Per Lakers source: “LeBron could ‘rush back' and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.” pic.twitter.com/SAxB87J2J5 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 11, 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers are sitting in 11th place in the NBA’s Western Conference and won’t be making the NBA Playoffs.

They’ll enter this summer looking to make a splash in NBA Free Agency.

The Lakers purposely filled their roster with one-year contracts to maintain their salary cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 where several NBA superstars like Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, DeMarcus Cousins, and DeAndre Jordan are expected to become unrestricted free agents.

James will also be working on his Space Jam 2 film.

“I like being uncomfortable in the offseason,” LeBron James told The Athletic’s Joe Vardon. “I like being counted out. It motivates me.

“I’ve had basically the same offseason training regimen the last eight years,” LeBron added. “I knew how long I wanted to rest for the season on a short timeline. I’m figuring out now how to get as much as I can out of two months of extra time for training. It requires a totally different strategy. We’re looking at it in an entirely new way.”