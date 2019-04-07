Masters Odds 2019: Tiger Woods Among the Contenders

The Masters consistently features the best field of the year, but Rory McIlroy tops them all according to the latest odds. McIlroy is the favorite to win at Augusta in the 2019 Masters odds at +750, per OddsShark.

Dustin Johnson is second at +1100, and Justin Rose rounds out the top three at +1200. All eyes are on Tiger Woods to see if he can break his drought without a winning a major. Woods’s victory at East Lake ended his overall losing streak, but it has been more than a decade since he won a major.

Woods is fourth in the odds at +1400, which could offer a bit of value if you believe this is Tiger’s year to once again win the green jacket. Woods is not sure how much his past success matters given the course has been redone since his last victory.

“Every green’s been redone since I was first there,” Woods told Golf.com. “The greens are flatter than what they used to be. And that is a little bit — they’re flatter for Augusta. So they’re not flat greens, but they’ve given us a little more space to putt and a little bit more space on the greens to have a little bit more room around some of these pins.”

The defending champion Patrick Reed is well down the table at +5000. History tells us it is hard to repeat at Augusta, and Vegas appears not to like Reed’s chances. Jordan Spieth has had a difficult 2019, but has a strong track record at the Masters. Spieth is tied for seventh in the odds at +2000.

Here’s a look at the 2019 Masters odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Masters Odds 2019