Masters Odds 2019: Tiger Woods Among the Contenders

The Masters consistently features the best field of the year, but Rory McIlroy tops them all according to the latest odds. McIlroy is the favorite to win at Augusta in the 2019 Masters odds at +750, per OddsShark.
Dustin Johnson is second at +1100, and Justin Rose rounds out the top three at +1200. All eyes are on Tiger Woods to see if he can break his drought without a winning a major. Woods’s victory at East Lake ended his overall losing streak, but it has been more than a decade since he won a major.
Woods is fourth in the odds at +1400, which could offer a bit of value if you believe this is Tiger’s year to once again win the green jacket. Woods is not sure how much his past success matters given the course has been redone since his last victory.
“Every green’s been redone since I was first there,” Woods told Golf.com. “The greens are flatter than what they used to be. And that is a little bit — they’re flatter for Augusta. So they’re not flat greens, but they’ve given us a little more space to putt and a little bit more space on the greens to have a little bit more room around some of these pins.”
The defending champion Patrick Reed is well down the table at +5000. History tells us it is hard to repeat at Augusta, and Vegas appears not to like Reed’s chances. Jordan Spieth has had a difficult 2019, but has a strong track record at the Masters. Spieth is tied for seventh in the odds at +2000.
Here’s a look at the 2019 Masters odds courtesy of OddsShark.
Masters Odds 2019
|GOLFER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|+750
|Dustin Johnson
|+1100
|Justin Rose
|+1200
|Tiger Woods
|+1400
|Jon Rahm
|+1800
|Justin Thomas
|+1800
|Brooks Koepka
|+2000
|Jordan Spieth
|+2000
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Francesco Molinari
|+2200
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2500
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+2800
|Jason Day
|+2800
|Paul Casey
|+2800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3300
|Adam Scott
|+4000
|Bubba Watson
|+4000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+4000
|Phil Mickelson
|+4000
|Sergio Garcia
|+4000
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|Xander Schauffele
|+4000
|Henrik Stenson
|+5000
|Kevin Kisner
|+5000
|Marc Leishman
|+5000
|Matt Kuchar
|+5000
|Patrick Reed
|+5000
|Gary Woodland
|+8000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+8000
|Cameron Smith
|+10000
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+10000
|Webb Simpson
|+10000
|Brandt Snedeker
|+12500
|Hao Tong Li
|+12500
|Ian Poulter
|+12500
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|+12500
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|+12500
|Thomas Pieters
|+12500
|Alexander Noren
|+15000
|Billy Horschel
|+15000
|Branden Grace
|+15000
|Charles Howell III
|+15000
|Eddie Pepperell
|+15000
|Keegan Bradley
|+15000
|Lee Westwood
|+15000
|Matt Wallace
|+15000
|Si Woo Kim
|+15000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+15000
|Zach Johnson
|+15000
|Byeong Hun An
|+20000
|Cameron Champ
|+20000
|Charl Schwartzel
|+20000
|Charley Hoffman
|+20000
|Danny Willett
|+20000
|J.B. Holmes
|+20000
|Jimmy Walker
|+20000
|Keith Mitchell
|+20000
|Kevin Na
|+20000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|+20000
|Kyle Stanley
|+20000
|Ryan Moore
|+20000
|Shane Lowry
|+20000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+20000
|Aaron Wise
|+25000
|Adam Hadwin
|+25000
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|Brian Harman
|+25000
|Daniel Berger
|+25000
|Emilliano Grillo
|+25000
|Kevin Chappell
|+25000
|Martin Kaymer
|+25000
|Russell Henley
|+25000
|Brendan Steele
|+30000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+30000
|Kevin Tway
|+30000
|Patton Kizzire
|+30000
|Ross Fisher
|+30000
|Stewart Cink
|+30000
|Vijay Singh
|+30000
|Aaron Rai
|+40000
|Andrew Landry
|+40000
|Jason Dufner
|+40000
|Pat Perez
|+40000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+40000
|Adam Long
|+50000
|Bernhard Langer
|+50000
|Fred Couples
|+50000
|Jamie Lovemark
|+50000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+50000
|Angel Cabrera
|+100000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|+100000
|Michael Kim
|+100000
|Trevor Immelman
|+100000
|Larry Mize
|+200000
|Mark O’Meara
|+200000
|Mike Weir
|+200000
|Ian Woosnam
|+250000
|Sandy Lyle
|+250000