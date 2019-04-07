Masters Odds 2019: Tiger Woods Among the Contenders

Getty Tiger Woods is among the favorites heading into the Masters.

The Masters consistently features the best field of the year, but Rory McIlroy tops them all according to the latest odds. McIlroy is the favorite to win at Augusta in the 2019 Masters odds at +750, per OddsShark.

Dustin Johnson is second at +1100, and Justin Rose rounds out the top three at +1200. All eyes are on Tiger Woods to see if he can break his drought without a winning a major. Woods’s victory at East Lake ended his overall losing streak, but it has been more than a decade since he won a major.

Woods is fourth in the odds at +1400, which could offer a bit of value if you believe this is Tiger’s year to once again win the green jacket. Woods is not sure how much his past success matters given the course has been redone since his last victory.

“Every green’s been redone since I was first there,” Woods told Golf.com. “The greens are flatter than what they used to be. And that is a little bit — they’re flatter for Augusta. So they’re not flat greens, but they’ve given us a little more space to putt and a little bit more space on the greens to have a little bit more room around some of these pins.”

The defending champion Patrick Reed is well down the table at +5000. History tells us it is hard to repeat at Augusta, and Vegas appears not to like Reed’s chances. Jordan Spieth has had a difficult 2019, but has a strong track record at the Masters. Spieth is tied for seventh in the odds at +2000.

Here’s a look at the 2019 Masters odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Masters Odds 2019

GOLFER ODDS
Rory McIlroy +750
Dustin Johnson +1100
Justin Rose +1200
Tiger Woods +1400
Jon Rahm +1800
Justin Thomas +1800
Brooks Koepka +2000
Jordan Spieth +2000
Rickie Fowler +2000
Francesco Molinari +2200
Tommy Fleetwood +2500
Bryson DeChambeau +2800
Jason Day +2800
Paul Casey +2800
Hideki Matsuyama +3300
Adam Scott +4000
Bubba Watson +4000
Louis Oosthuizen +4000
Phil Mickelson +4000
Sergio Garcia +4000
Tony Finau +4000
Xander Schauffele +4000
Henrik Stenson +5000
Kevin Kisner +5000
Marc Leishman +5000
Matt Kuchar +5000
Patrick Reed +5000
Gary Woodland +8000
Patrick Cantlay +8000
Cameron Smith +10000
Matthew Fitzpatrick +10000
Webb Simpson +10000
Brandt Snedeker +12500
Hao Tong Li +12500
Ian Poulter +12500
Lucas Bjerregaard +12500
Rafael Cabrera Bello +12500
Thomas Pieters +12500
Alexander Noren +15000
Billy Horschel +15000
Branden Grace +15000
Charles Howell III +15000
Eddie Pepperell +15000
Keegan Bradley +15000
Lee Westwood +15000
Matt Wallace +15000
Si Woo Kim +15000
Tyrrell Hatton +15000
Zach Johnson +15000
Byeong Hun An +20000
Cameron Champ +20000
Charl Schwartzel +20000
Charley Hoffman +20000
Danny Willett +20000
J.B. Holmes +20000
Jimmy Walker +20000
Keith Mitchell +20000
Kevin Na +20000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat +20000
Kyle Stanley +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Shane Lowry +20000
Thorbjorn Olesen +20000
Aaron Wise +25000
Adam Hadwin +25000
Beau Hossler +25000
Brian Harman +25000
Daniel Berger +25000
Emilliano Grillo +25000
Kevin Chappell +25000
Martin Kaymer +25000
Russell Henley +25000
Brendan Steele +30000
Dylan Frittelli +30000
Kevin Tway +30000
Patton Kizzire +30000
Ross Fisher +30000
Stewart Cink +30000
Vijay Singh +30000
Aaron Rai +40000
Andrew Landry +40000
Jason Dufner +40000
Pat Perez +40000
Shubhankar Sharma +40000
Adam Long +50000
Bernhard Langer +50000
Fred Couples +50000
Jamie Lovemark +50000
Satoshi Kodaira +50000
Angel Cabrera +100000
Jose Maria Olazabal +100000
Michael Kim +100000
Trevor Immelman +100000
Larry Mize +200000
Mark O’Meara +200000
Mike Weir +200000
Ian Woosnam +250000
Sandy Lyle +250000

 

