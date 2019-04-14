Masters Playoff Format 2019: Tiebreaker Rules & Structure

The final round of the 2019 Masters Tournament has featured ups and downs with multiple players surging up the leaderboard. In turn, it’s led to the possibility that there may be a playoff to decide who wins the event. Tiger Woods finds himself holding the lead through 16, but there are a number of players right there with him.

As far as the playoff format for the Masters goes, it’s very similar to other tournaments. The Masters uses a sudden death format, which means that any players who are tied after 72 holes will play one hole at a time. As the play rolls on, anyone who fails shoots worse than the other players on a given hole will be eliminated.

At that point, the players will then move onto the next hole. This same situation plays out until the eventual winner is decided, regardless of how many holes it takes.

Players in Mix Down Stretch at 2019 Masters

Through 16 holes, Woods sits at 14-under while Dustin Johnson is among three players tied for second at 12-under. Johnson’s day is over, while Brooks Koepka (through 16) and Xander Schauffele (through 17) are also both 12-under. Jason Day (finished for the day) and Tony Finau (through 16) are 11-under.

Francesco Molinari, who began the day as the leader has slid back to T7 while shooting three-over through the first 16 holes. He’s 10-under for the tournament and tied with Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantley and Jon Rahm, who are all finished for the day. Webb Simpson is also 10-under at the time this is being written and he’s played 16 holes.

Starting Point for Masters Playoff

At Augusta, the first playoff hole is held on No. 18. At that point, if there’s still a tie, they’ll go to No. 10 and continue to sudden death tiebreaker. From there, the players will go back-and-forth between the two holes until a winner is decided. This should make things even more interesting considering how things have played out on these two holes through the opening rounds of the tournament.

According to ESPN, the toughest hole on the course this year at the Masters has been No. 5. Just behind that is No. 10, with 18 coming as the fourth-toughest of the 2019 event just after No. 11.

