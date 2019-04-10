Pistons Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Knicks; Blake Griffin Injury Status

The Detroit Pistons are one win away from the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately, they may have to pick up that final victory without star forward Blake Griffin. Ahead of Wednesday’s regular-season finale against the New York Knicks, Griffin is trending towards sitting this one out.

Griffin, who’s been a huge part of the team’s push to make the playoffs for only the second time in the last 10 years, is dealing with a knee injury. The Pistons control their own destiny, and even with a loss could still get in, but having him on the floor would certainly be big.

We’re going to take a look at the latest on Griffin’s injury along with the Pistons roster and starting lineup against the Knicks.

Blake Griffin Injury Status

When the NBA’s official injury report was released on Wednesday, Griffin was listed as doubtful due to left knee soreness. He’s joined by Svi Mykhailiuk (out) as the only two players who may not be in the mix against the Knicks.

The Pistons are coming off a 100-93 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, but Griffin played just 18 minutes in that game, scoring five points with two rebounds on 2-of-5 shooting. It’s apparent his knee is impacting him quite a bit, and it appears the belief is that he will not suit up for this game.

As the Keith Langlois of Pistons.com stated, it was somewhat surprising that Griffin wasn’t ruled out right away.

Blake Griffin listed DOUBTFUL for tonight's regular-season finale. The only surprise there is he's not listed OUT already. Little chance what ailed him last night would fix itself before 8 p.m. tipoff at NYK. — Keith Langlois (@Keith_Langlois) April 10, 2019

Assuming Griffin is out, Andre Drummond will be tasked with playing a huge role to help ensure Detroit returns to the playoffs. Beyond that, it will likely be Thon Maker who steps into a starting role.

Pistons Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Knicks

*Notates expected starter

C: Andre Drummond*, Zaza Pachulia

PF: Thon Maker*, Glenn Robinson III, Jon Leuer

SF: Bruce Brown*, Luke Kennard

SG: Wayne Ellington*, Langston Galloway, Khyri Thomas

PG: Reggie Jackson*, Ish Smith, Jose Calderon

Although the Knicks own the NBA’s worst record at 17-64, not having Griffin against them adds to the concern level. Maker has flashed upside at points since he was acquired by Detroit, including scoring 14 points with six rebounds and f our blocks back on April 1.

Even if Maker does start, there’s a chance the Pistons could play more small ball, which we saw Tuesday against the Grizzlies. In that game, Luke Kennard (29 minutes), Ish Smith (26) and Langston Galloway (26) saw the most playing time off the bench. Maker played just eight minutes while Glenn Robinson III saw 10.

Smith and Kennard led the way for the second unit with 22 and 15 points, while Drummond tallied 20 points with 17 rebounds and five steals. Reggie Jackson also scored 12 points to round out the players who finished in double figures.

