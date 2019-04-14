Pistons Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Bucks; Blake Griffin Injury Status

Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin is currently listed as day-to-day heading into Game 1 of their playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

#Pistons Blake Griffin on whether he could Game 1 if it was tonight: "It's not tonight." That's a savvy vet answer. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) April 13, 2019

Griffin has been dealing with a troublesome left knee, which forced him to miss last Wednesday’s 115-89 road win against the Knicks when the Pistons clinched their playoff spot.

The Pistons had a good shot at the No. 6 seed but they finished the season 41-41 after losing four of their last six games and they will have to face the Bucks, the best and most consistent team in the NBA this season, led by MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo and a solid supporting cast.

The Bucks won all four games against the Pistons this season, with only one game being decided by less than 10 points. Can the Pistons flip the script? They have a tall task at hand with a hobbled Blake Griffin and because since 2005, No. 1 seeds are 109-39 (73.6 percent) in the first round of the playoffs, with only five No. 8 seeds completing an upset.

Pistons Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Pacers

*Notates expected starter

C: Andre Drummond*, Zaza Pachulia

PF: Thon Maker*, Jon Leuer

SF: Bruce Brown*, Langston Galloway

SG: Wayne Ellington*, Luke Kennard, Glenn Robinson III

PG: Reggie Jackson*, Ish Smith

Griffin not playing in Game 1 could open up Thon Maker for some extra minutes, though Andre Drummond will likely get extra offensive touches and the biggest boost from Griffin’s absence. Drummond had 20 points, 18 rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes against the Knicks last Wednesday.

If Blake Griffin plays at close to full strength in this series, the Pistons may have a shot at winning a game or two against the Bucks. Griffin has to do his best to match Antetokounmpo on a nightly basis and he can only do that if he was able to heal up. If Griffin is available, the Pistons hope his injury allows him to play the best he possibly can.

Griffin played in 75 games this season, his most since the 2013-14 season. Griffin hasn’t played at least 80 regular season games since then and there’s no debate the Pistons need him against the Bucks.

Blake Griffin averaged a career-high 24.5 points, along with 7.5 rebounds and a team-best 5.4 assists on 46.2 shooting and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc in 35.0 minutes.

The star forward also leads the Pistons with a 4.6 BPM (Box Plus/Minus) and a 4.4 VORP (Value Over Replacement Player). When Griffin’s on the floor, the Pistons just play at a higher level, especially on offense.

He also took on a heavier workload as his 30.9 percent usage rate was a career-high. This clearly took a toll on him as the season progressed so there are justifiable concerns about him being too worn out to battle Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for at least four games?

