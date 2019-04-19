Rolex Monte-Carlo Prize Money 2019: How Much Does Winner Make?

After a slight break on the ATP Masters circuit following the Miami Open, a number of the world’s best tennis players were back in action at the beautiful Rolex Monte Carlo tournament. Played on clay, Monte-Carlo gives players a solid tune-up match before the French Open, which sits just over a month away.

As a result, most of the world’s top-ranked players – save for Roger Federer – are in attendance for the historic tournament. With the playing field being narrowed down to just four remaining players, including clay court savant and incumbent champion Rafael Nadal. Outside of Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Daniil Medvedev, and Dusan Lajovic are still left standing.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Prize Money 2019

(Payout courtesy of Rolex Monte-Carlo and converted from Euros to USD)

Singles

Winner – $1,077,476

Finalist – $545,399

Semi-finalist – $279,751

Quarter-finalist – $144,180

Round of 16 – $72,230

Round of 32 – $37,827

Round of 56 – $21,317

Doubles (per team)

Winner – $320,367

Finalist – $156,348

Semi-finalist – $78,365

Quarter-finalist – $39,936

Round of 16 – $21,064

Round of 32 – $11,268

Rafael Nadal Marches Towards Fourth Straight Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Title

Having won three straight Monte Carlo Masters and 11 of the last 14 total, Monte Carlo is very much Rafa’s tournament. With a game tailor-made for the clay court, Nadal has been able to utterly dominate competition along the way in 2019. Nadal hasn’t dropped a single set yet and has only been pushed to a tiebreaker just once, by Guido Pella.

The only men to dethrone Rafa as champion at Monte Carlo since his reign began have been Novak Djokovic (twice) and Stan Wawrinka. Safe to say, if you can pry the trophy from Rafa’s hands at Monte Carlo, it says quite a bit about the caliber of player you need to be.

Nadal next gets a matchup with the 18th ranked player in the world, Fabio Fognini. Fognini had struggled mightily in 2019 prior to Monte Carlo, only picking up a single win since the month of January. However, Fognini has rattled off bigs wins over Alexander Zverev and Borna Coric to earn himself a shot to face down Nadal in the semifinals.

Should Nadal advance beyond the surprising Italian, he would face the winner of Dusan Lajovic and Daniil Medvedev. Both players are very good but just a step outside of the world’s elite, though Medvedev did just take down top-ranked Djokovic. Medvedev also had a nice run in the Miami Open before being stopped by Federer while Lajovic recently took out Kei Nishikori in the same tournament.

While both players are in solid form heading into their semifinal matchup, they will need a herculean performance to beat Rafa in his own backyard.