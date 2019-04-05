WATCH: Steph Curry Whips Absurd Pass for Kevin Durant Dunk on Lakers

The Warriors are just showing off against the sagging Lakers tonight in Staples Center. The likely top-seed in the Western Conference sprinted to a 39-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Steph Curry did it in style, whipping a pass behind his back to hit Kevin Durant for a fast break dunk.

It gave Golden State a 27-8 margin with less than 5 minutes to go in the first frame. Curry already has 5 assists, while Durant (11 points) and DeMarcus Cousins (10) are both in double-digits.

This is a meeting between Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and his former assistant Luke Walton, who has faced a slew of rumors about his job security in Los Angeles. The Lakers, currently 35-43, will miss the postseason for a franchise record 6th straight time.

One of Walton’s biggest backers has been owner Jeannie Buss. However, she has avoided talking about his future, and recent reports have stated that she won’t get in the way of a potential firing once the season concludes next week.

Kerr publicly defended Walton at practice earlier today.

“Luke is holding up fine. He was born for this job, he really is. Not only his basketball mind, which is top notch. The guy really has a feel for the game better than anyone I’ve ever been around. His temperament is really perfect for this job…he’s down a good job being poised.”

Walton and the Lakers are 6-14 in their last 20. With LeBron James sitting for the rest of the season, a once-promising season is mercifully close to over.

Wit 5:29 left in the second quarter, Golden State leads 50-27. They are set to win the season series 3-1 if they finish the rout tonight.