Tiger Woods’ Odds to Win Masters: Golfer’s Chances Skyrocketed on Final Day

If you bet Tiger Woods to win the 2019 Masters on day one, you’re bound to get paid out far more than those who bet him heading into the weekend or even before the final day. Heading into rounds three and four of the event, Woods had seen his odds to win the event change drastically.

So much so, that he was behind only Francesco Molinari entering the last day, a player who had a two-stroke lead on him to start the action. We’re going to look at how the odds for Woods to win the Masters looked through the four-day span, and how much they changed over that stretch.

Tiger Woods’ Odds to Win 2019 Masters

*Note: All betting odds courtesy of Odds Shark and from Bovada.

We’ll first list Woods’ odds to win the event at the beginning of the round and also how it ranked against the rest of the field heading into the day. To begin the action, Woods was tied for the fourth-best odds but was still considered a longshot.

Before Round 1: +1600 (tied No. 4 with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler)

Before Round 2: +1100 to win (tied No. 4 with Rahm)

Before Round 3: +700 to win (tied No. 1 with Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson)

Before Round 4: +350 to win (No. 2 behind Francesco Molinari)

Tiger’s jump in the odds over the four-day span was impressive, and it’s especially interesting to note that he was +350 to win while Molinari was a bit ahead at +170, but held a decent lead. Regardless, Woods’ play over the final day of action was nothing short of superb, as he grabbed the lead and managed to pull away on the back nine Sunday.

Tiger Woods’ Final Round at Masters

After beginning the round with two pars and a birdie, Woods posted back-to-back bogeys to sit at one-over for the day. Following another par on No. 6, he proceeded to birdie consecutive holes and get under par once again. The back nine was when Tiger began to thrive with a great bogey-free run which began on No. 11 through 17.

Woods bogeyed No. 10 to start but birdied three of four holes from No. 13-16 to push himself ahead of the pack. He wrapped up the final two holes of the Masters with a par on No. 17 and needed just a bogey to clinch the victory.

After narrowly missing a par putt which would have locked up the win, Woods proceeded to wrap up the victory with a short putt. The Masters win was his first at Augusta since 2005 and came in impressive fashion as he navigated a loaded top of the leaderboard in the final round.

