UFC 236 Live Results: Your Ticket to the Show

With Max Holloway looking to chase history and become only the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two belts at once, UFC 236 is already a must-watch event. When you factor in that nearly every other fight at UFC 236 has the chance to end in explosive fashion, you have the recipe for one incredibly exciting fight card.

Although the main card starts at 10 pm ET, fight fans can get in on some earlier action with the preliminary card – aired on ESPN at 8 pm ET. For those looking to watch even more fights, you can catch the Early Prelims on UFC Fight Pass starting at 6 pm ET.

Main Event: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 2

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier take center stage for a rematch in the main event. With a shot at suspended champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s belt in an interim title fight, the stakes are even higher. Poirier handed Holloway his first professional loss (in his UFC debut) back in 2012, however, the two fighters have both grown considerably since that fight. This time around should look like a very different affair.

Winning by first-round submission the last time the two matched up, Poirier was able to take advantage of an inexperienced Holloway once the fight went to the ground. Holloway had actually been winning the stand-up battle but got a little too cocky and went in for a flying knee. That gave Poirier his opening and he would push for the takedown from that point onwards. He would eventually slam Holloway to the ground and quickly wrap him up in a submission.

This fight shapes up to be considerably different with both fighters having vastly improved all aspects of their game since the last meeting. However, Poirier still has the advantage on the ground and will most likely be looking to find a way to take the fight there early and often.

Main Card: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanaya

In what is shaping up to be a middleweight title eliminator fight, Israel Adesanya meets up with Kelvin Gastelum. Adesanya has taken the UFC world by storm over the past few months on the back of his unorthodox but incredibly fun striking. Gastelum should be his toughest test yet as he comes in with a strong wrestling background that he is not afraid to use.

While Gastelum has been known to stand and trade with his opponents, which should happen at least for a bit with Adesanya, he will eventually start pushing for takedowns should he be unable to find an opening against Adesanya on the feet. Adesanya has never faced a wrestler of his caliber and the fight should be an excellent test for his relatively untested takedown defense.

Main Card: Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Eryk Anders and Khalil Rountree meet in a clash of heavy hitting knockout artists. Both fighters do their best work on the feet and while neither offers a ton in terms of technical striking ability, both can throw some of the meanest haymakers at light heavyweight.

There is a good chance this fight doesn’t make it out of the first round with both men possessing such devastating power. Expect a slight feeling out process early before the two decide to go toe to toe and see which one comes out still standing.

Main Card: Alan Jouban vs. Dwight Grant

Alan Jouban and Dwight Grant do battle in what should be another power-packed affair. Both fighters have one-punch knockout ability at 170 pounds and are two of the hardest hitters in the division. Both men prefer to keep things on the feet and similar to the Anders vs. Rountree fight, this one shouldn’t last all too long.

Grant may start out as the aggressor but Jouban should be more than willing to engage quickly. It might take a round for the two to really go at it but once both men decide to open up, this fight should be over quickly.

Main Card: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Nikita Krylov

The first fight of the main card features a rematch between Ovince Saint Preux and Nikita Krylov. OSP slapped his patented Von Flue choke on Krylov in the two’s first meeting. The fight was Krylov’s first at light heavyweight and he looks to be a much-improved fighter since the two last met.

However, OSP’s age finally seems to be catching up to him. Having only won a single fight since the calendar turned over to 2018, Saint Preux is 36 years old and far from the fighter he was when he first beat Krylov. However, he is still a dangerous fighter capable of ending things on the feet or the ground and poses a stiff test for the improved Krylov.

