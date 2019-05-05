Canelo Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs Live Main Card Round By Round Updates

Two of the world’s top pound for pound fighters square off in a showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs. Alvarez is coming off a pair of thrilling fights with Gennady Golovikin followed by a TKO stoppage over Rocky Fielding. Meanwhile, Jacobs has looked incredibly crafty since his 2017 loss to Golovikin and poses an incredibly difficult challenge to Alvarez.

Jacobs comes into the fight the much bigger man, likely forcing Canelo into fighting a much more aggressive fight. Jacobs’ reach should be the X-factor in this fight and if Canelo can repeatedly find ways inside, Jacobs is going to be in a world of trouble.

Outside of Alvarez vs Jacobs, there are a number of other exciting fights featured on the main card. Undefeated prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr. gets another showcase as he takes on former champion Mauricio Herrera. While Herrera’s best days are behind him, the crafty vet should pose as a good barometer of where the highly touted prospect stands.

Follow along for live round by round updates throughout the main card along with scoring, analysis, and results for the entire night of fights.

Canelo Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs Main Card Live Round By Round Updates & Results

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Mauricio Herrera

Round 1

Joseph Diaz Jr. def. Freddy Fonseca via TKO (Corner Stoppage)

An excellent showing by Joseph Diaz Jr. against a fighter who has never been stopped before. Fonseca has fought a number of elite fighters and walked away unscathed in every other performance. While he wasn’t knocked out clean or even knocked out in general, his corner clearly felt the man notorious for taking incredible damage simply couldn’t take any more.

Round 7

Diaz comes out headhunting against Fonseca, who is a true warrior here despite being clearly outclassed and rattled. Fonseca is throwing long, looping punches that aren’t coming close to landing while Diaz is still throwing his crisp, vicious shots that seemingly land at will. Diaz lands some monster hooks around a minute left as Fonseca’s corner tossed in the towel and called it a day.

Round 6

Diaz keeps landing big shots but Fonseca continues to eat them and keep coming forward. Fonseca looks to be trying to get inside and minimize the damage he’s taking from Diaz on the outside but is eating shots from Diaz on the way in. Diaz is throwing almost a dizzying array of punches, using an exceptional variety of different punches. Diaz swarms Fonseca and eventually scores a knockdown at the end of the round after a brutalizing show to end the round.

Round: 10-8 Diaz

Fight: 60-53 Diaz

Round 5

Fonseca starts the first minute of the round a bit more active but Diaz comes back with a nice flurry and starts picking Fonseca apart once again. Diaz lands a few big left hands to Fonseca, who eats the shots and just keeps coming forward. Fonseca has never been stopped before and the durability Fonseca is showing is extremely impressive. Another round, another strong showing from Diaz.

Round: 10-9 Diaz

Fight: 50-45 Diaz

Round 4

Diaz continues his onslaught of vicious right hooks to the head and body. Diaz is a bit less active to start and seems to be hunting for a shot to finish the fight here. Diaz is landing nearly everything he throws and is expertly picking his shots, setting up clean combinations. The round is a bit slower in pace compared to the first three but Diaz was once again dominant from wire to wire.

Round: 10-9 Diaz

Fight: 40-36 Diaz

Round 3

More of the same in round three with Diaz simply picking Fonseca apart on the feet. Diaz doesn’t look like he is going to put Fonseca out with a single punch but is accumulating so much damage to the point where Fonseca won’t make it more than a few more rounds. The work to the body from Diaz, in particular, has been brilliant and Fonseca is starting to breathe heavy.

Round: 10-9 Diaz

Fight: 30-27 Diaz

Round 2

Diaz comes out again stalking Fonseca and doing heavy work to the body. To Fonseca’s credit, he isn’t backing down and trying to throw back some shots of his own. Unfortunately, Fonseca can’t find a home for most of his shots. Diaz keeps ravaging the body of Fonseca and is really starting to let his hands go. Diaz is simply too strong and fast for Fonseca and it doesn’t look like this fight is going to wind up going the distance.

Round: 10-9 Diaz

Fight: 20-18 Diaz

Round 1

The round starts fairly slow but starts to open up around a minute in. Diaz is looking extremely crisp after taking a moment to feel out Fonseca and is doing some serious power-boxing. Staying on the outside, avoiding shots, and answering with strong shots of his own, Diaz is looking dominant to start the fight.

Round: 10-9 Diaz

Fight: 10-9 Diaz

Lamont Roach Jr. def. Jonathan Oquendo via Unanimous Decision

The crowd hates that UD win for Lamont Roach Jr. They nearly drown out his post-fight interview with booing. #CaneloJacobs — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) May 5, 2019

The judges score the fight a unanimous decision win for Lamont Roach Jr. Despite the fact that we scored the fight in favor of Oquendo, many of the rounds were close enough to the point where they could have gone either way. Both fighters landed nearly the same number of punches throughout the fight in what was an extremely close and exciting start to the card.

Round 10

Heading into the final round, both fighters clearly understand that this is anyone’s fight. Oquendo jumps out early and ties up Roach. Both men land huge shots in the first minute and Roach gets buzzed for a quick second by an Oquendo right. Oquendo is applying pressure and doing clear damage, though he has taken his fair share of shots as well. Roach counters with a nice combination and does a bit more damage late but the incredibly close round is looking to belong to Oquendo. Despite scoring the round and fight for Oquendo, this one could easily be scored the other way around.

Round: 10-9 Oquendo

Fight: 95-94 Oquendo

Round 9

The two men tie up early and technique looks to have been thrown to the wind. Oquendo gets Roach up on the rings and throws a ton of small punches to the body, none of which really land. Roach is countering beautifully when given range but Oquendo quickly closes the distance and ties things up at the first sign of trouble. Roach starts to unload with about one minute left and clearly did some good damage to Oquendo. Roach is looking stronger as the round goes on and is doing a good job at avoiding the pressure and landing as he backs up.

Round: 10-9 Roach

Fight: 85-85 Tie

Round 8

Early on Oquendo gets a point removed for a head to head contact. Oquendo comes out angry and the two men look much more active as Roach gets a new life and Oquendo now has to fight a bit more aggressive. Roach lands some stiff punches and while Oquendo is bullying him around the ring, Roach is landing the bigger shots.

Round: 10-8 Roach

Fight: 76-75 Oquendo

Round 7

Roach is doing a better job of keeping his distance to open the round and is clearly getting the better of the exchanges when they stay at an arm’s length. Oquendo quickly realizes this and starts pressuring to close distance and do work in the clinch. The round ends with Oquendo continuing his pressure but Roach landing a solid number of heavier shots back. An extremely close round but another to Oquendo.

Round: 10-9 Oquendo

Fight: 68-65 Oquendo

Round 6

Oquendo continues his pressure and comes out swinging, though isn’t able to land all that much as he pressures Roach up against the rings. Roach escapes but Oquendo continues his pressure as the two fighters both open up a bit. Oquendo is doing great work up close against Roach through the first two minutes. Both men look tired and while Roach lands the occasional shot, Oquendo is landing a much higher volume.

Round: 10-9 Oquendo

Fight: 58-56 Oquendo

Round 5

Oquendo starts the round going right back for the body and the two once again stand close in the pocket as Oquendo presses forward. Roach starts to regain his range a bit as the round goes on and finds a home for his straight punches. Oquendo is throwing bombs but isn’t landing much of significance. Roach is really getting comfortable finding his range while backing up and is starting to land some heavy and well-placed shots. Oquendo keeps the pressure throughout but Roach clearly wins the round.

Round: 10-9 Roach

Fight: 48-47 Oquendo

Round 4

Roach is starting to look a lot more comfortable on the inside even though Oquendo keeps pressing forward. Oquendo lands some big shots halfway through the round and buckles Roach with a mean uppercut to the body followed by a hook to the head. Foach is clearly worn down in the second half of the round and he has some apparent damage done to the body, wincing on any body shot thrown.

Round: 10-9 Oquendo

Fight: 39-37 Oquendo

Round 3

Roach seems to be adjusting a bit better early on but Oquendo continues to do damage, especially to the body. Roach is starting to find homes for his punches as Oquendo tries to get inside and is also doing damage back to Oquendo when the two tie up. Oquendo didn’t look bad but Roach made enough adjustments to the point where he regained control of the fight.

Round: 10-9 Roach

Fight: 29-28 Oquendo

Round 2

Oquendo keeps finding his way inside and Oquendo is doing a bit of damage in the dirty boxing. Roach looks out of his element and uncomfortable through the first half of the round. Oquendo is a bit less effective at closing the range as the round goes on but still did enough to the point where he likely won the round.

Round: 10-9 Oquendo

Fight: 20-18 Oquendo

Round 1

The round starts fairly slow with the two fighters mostly getting a feel for one another’s range. Oquendo is the clear aggressor and lands some solid punches before the two break. Oquendo would continue to close range through the rest of the round. As the round ends, Roach heads back to the corner with a clear cut.

Round: 10-9 Oquendo

Fight: 10-9 Oquendo