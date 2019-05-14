Emily Tanner, Danny Amendola Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola signed with the Detroit Lions once NFL free agency kicked off in early March. Per CBS Sports reports, the deal is a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, with incentives that can increase to $5.75 million.

That’s not the only bonus the 33-year old has seen since his move to Michigan. According to US Magazine, he was spotted on a beach date with Michigan native and “Instagram influencer” Emily Tanner.

Here’s what you need to know about the 24-year old and Amendola’s dating history.

1. Tanner & Amendola Spent a “2-Day Rendezvous” in Miami

Emily Tanner with the Lions free agent signing. This team is so damn back pic.twitter.com/SuBHtizQV9 — ian (@iedgerle) May 12, 2019

There were various articles on Monday stating that Amendola was in Miami with a “mystery blonde woman” in a white bikini. US Magazine solved the mystery, saying that the two were spending a “two-day rendezvous” in South Beach.

Tanner, 24, was spotted soaking up the sun in a teeny white bikini alongside the shirtless professional football player, 33, on Saturday, May 11. The twosome were seen together again the following day as they strolled to breakfast. The Michigan native continued to show off her toned physique for their second outing, sporting a lace bandeau top, shorts and aviator sunglasses. Though Amendola and Tanner appeared to be flirty, they were not spotted holding hands.

2. Amendola Has Emphatically Moved on from Ex-GF Olivia Culpo, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model

"This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember). I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world." – Olivia Culpo on Danny Amendola https://t.co/0LaFpsnECC pic.twitter.com/RSwc27hksY — E! News (@enews) May 8, 2019

Amendola recently broke up with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Culpo, stating in a since-deleted Instagram post that she was more interested in money and fame.

“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he wrote. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.” The athlete went on to say that he wasn’t the only one to blame for any issues in their relationship. “Olivia and I had some amazing times together .. jus [sic] like any other loving relationship we fought. A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f–ked up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with.”

Culpo has moved on, as several outlets reported her “hooking up” with Zedd, the German-Russian DJ, at Coachella.

3. Tanner is a Health and Lifestyle Model on Instagram

Tanner’s Instagram page features several posts regarding her commitment to health, as well as her love of the outdoors. This has led to her over 441,000 followership.

Per Listal: “She was chosen as Sports Illustrated’s Lovely Lady of the Day in November 2016 now is an Instagram Superstar who promotes swimwear brands like Private Party, Frankie’s Bikinis and Ola Feroz Swimwear on her popular account.”

She lists two separate companies in her description on her profile page. The first is Rebel360, whose own Instagram page posts daily videos to promote “nutrition, fitness, recovery.” The homepage of the site has the following motto:

Eat, train, and thrive with a science driven program of exceptional courses, and our tribe of Rebel Experts to guide, inspire, and entertain you on your journey.

Tanner also lists Table Rock Management in her page. The company acts as a representative for social media influencers. The website’s core mission reads:

We’re in the relationships business – people to people (P2P). We believe that all great brands are founded on the back of human experiences. At TRM, we work with you to captivate your audience through creative story-telling and high-quality content.

4. She Graduated from Michigan State with a Degree in Public Health

Tanner graduated from Michigan State with a degree in Public Health in 2017, according to he LinkedIn page.

In an interview she did with ClickOnDetroit in Oct. 2018, she quickly changed the focus of her career. She joked that her parents seemed split on the decision at first.

“So what does your mom and dad think? They send you to college to get a degree and now you are an Instagram model,” Karen Drew asked. “My mom eats it up,” Tanner said. “My dad, he is old-school…” “…I was in college. It was my sophomore year. A photographer reached out to me and was, like, ‘Hey, you have a good look. Let’s just try shooting,'” she said. “So, I actually just did a couple-hour shoot and I loved the photos.”

5. She Extensively Worked in Health Before Changing Her Career

En route to her degree in public health, Tanner actively sough internships and volunteer work in the health field. Per her LinkedIn page, her last job before switching full-time to modeling was as an intern for the Florida Division of Emergency Management in Tallahassee.

Before that, she worked in child care in Livonia (Mich.), attended nursing assistant school in Warren (Mich.) and acted as a student volunteer at the Sparrow Health System and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in 2014.

According to the New York Post, she is residing very close to Amendola in Detroit.