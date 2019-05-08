Chris Paul Wife, Jada Crawley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

For the second straight season, Chris Paul and the Rockets are trading haymakers with the Warriors in the postseason. Last year, he bowed out the final two games with a hamstring injury, unable to do anything as Houston faded in 7 games. This year, he’s back on the court with the series tied 2-2 as it heads back to Oakland.

No matter what happens, the 9-time All-Star will be able to head home happy. He’s married to Jada Crawley, his beautiful wife of 8 years. The college sweethearts have built a happy family during Chris’ stints in Charlotte, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Houston.

Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. They Started Dating When Chris Played at Wake Forest

Both Chris and Jada Crawley hail from North Carolina. Chris attended high school at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, while Jada went to Mount Tabor High School. The latter is located in Winston-Salem, where Chris played college basketball at Wake Forest.

Jada also attended Wake Forest until Chris bolted for the NBA after two seasons. The Demon Deacon was selected fourth in the 2005 NBA draft after Wake dropped a 111-105 game to West Virginia in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament.

According to Chris Paul’s Instagram, he and Jade started dating when they were 18 years old during their sophomore years.

3. They Have a Son Named Chris & a Daughter Named Camryn

Jada and Chris Paul had a son, Christopher Emmanuel Paul, in May 2009. In August 2012, Jada and Chris Paul had their second child. Camryn Alexis Paul was born on August 16th, 2012 in Winston-Salem. On several occasions, little Chris has joined dad at press conferences. In 2015, Chris Paul turned to his son at a press conference to ask if he should play all 82 games this season, and his son nodded yes, sparking laughter from the reporters. Earlier, in 2012, Chris Paul at a press conference asked Little Chris to imitate Clippers teammate Blake Griffin by making the “Blake face.”

Little Chris (or littlechrisp on Instagram) got the chance to meet Spiderman: Homecoming star Zendaya on the set of her Nickelodeon show K.C. Undercover. Since then, the Pauls frequent the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Sports Awards, including when the elder Chris hosted in 2018.

“They kept asking me if I was going to get slimed,” he said to the Hollywood Reporter. “They asked me if they can slide down [the slime slide]. My kids, they just want to be involved, they want to be around.”

When Chris chose to leave the Clippers to head to Houston in 2017, his daughter had a cute response. Per Marc Spears of The Undefeated:

“The funniest person I had to tell about it was my daughter,” Paul told The Undefeated. “When I told her, she just looked at me and said, ‘Is Mommy coming?’ That’s the rawness of kids. My daughter is 4, and she don’t care where we go, she just wants her mommy there.

Christopher Emmanuel is now approaching 10 years old, while Camryn Alexis is six.

4. Jada Is a Philanthropist, Giving Away Prom Dresses

Chris Paul founded the CP3 Foundation in 2005, which teams up with his hometown Winston-Salem Foundation to, according to the website: “positively impact individuals and families by leveling the playing field in Education, Sports and Life. The foundation provides resources that enrich and strengthen healthy development of strong communities.”

One part of this foundation is a program run by Jada Paul called the Jada Paul Prom Dress Giveaway. Each year, she hosts high school seniors at a hotel, who have the opportunity to experience a braid bar, makeup tutorials, a fashion show, and more.

Footage from the 2019 event is on Vimeo, and photo galleries of previous years can be found here.

The young women invited to the event are able to select their own prom dress, shoes, purses and jewelry, according to The Jasmine Brand. In addition to the one held in North Carolina, there is also a prom dress giveaway hosted in Los Angeles.

5. Rajon Rondo’s Girlfriend Confronted Jada After He & Paul Scuffled in 2018

Chris Paul was still so angry after the game, multiple individuals said, because a member of Rajon Rondo's family made "inappropriate" comments to Paul's wife, Jada, in the stands after the altercation. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 21, 2018

Rajon Rondo and Chris scuffled during a late October 2018 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets. Rondo’s girlfriend reportedly confronted Jada afterwards, which led to a “verbal confrontation” per Sam Amick of The Athletic.

“The drama extended beyond the court,” he wrote at the time. “A heated Paul told teammates and coaches in the locker room afterward that Rondo’s girlfriend had sparked a verbal confrontation with Chris’ wife in the stands, according to sources.”

This was corroborated by Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, as well as Lauren A. Jones of the Los Angeles Sentinel.

“An eyewitness told @thelasentinel Ramon Rondo’s significant other shoved Jada Paul, Chris Paul’s wife, who was sitting next to Savannah James,” Jones tweeted. “Security immediately broke the two up.”