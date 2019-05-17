Jimmy Butler Free Agent: Does Instagram Post Suggest He’s Leaving?

After Kawhi Leonard broke Philadelphia’s hearts in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, many wondered about the long-term future of Jimmy Butler with the Sixers. On Thursday night, he may have answered the question.

The 4-time All-Star posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the caption: “to philly. and my teammates. THANK YOU.” This is being interpreted by many on social media that Butler, an unrestricted free agent this summer, is ready to sign with another team.

It can also be interpreted as appreciation to Sixers fans for a season that saw the franchise reach the conference semi’s for the second straight season. It was only a few seasons ago that Philadelphia posted a 10-72 record.

With that said, let’s dive into some of the recent rumors regarding his future destinations and landing spots in free agency.

Jimmy Butler Free Agent Destinations

Earlier Thursday on The Big Lead, Bobby Burack speculated that Butler would join forces with Leonard on the Clippers. Leonard has been part of many rumors sending him to Los Angeles.

If Kawhi Leonard takes his talents to the Clippers, like the rumors say, Butler should not be far behind him. There were rumors back in September that both Leonard and Butler looked at the Clippers as their preferred destination. They already have a dangerous playoff team in the West. Adding two of the best two-way players in the NBA would insert them into the discussion amongst the top three teams in the league. If Butler can accept being the number two to Leonard, this decision shouldn’t take more than a few summer days to make. Unlike the other stars Butler has played with, Leonard’s game would actually result in him excelling as a Scottie Pippen-type.

Burack also listed the Knicks, the Nets and a return to Philadelphia as possibilities. Frank Urbina at Hoops Hype listed the same teams, but also mentioned the Lakers.

Heading into the summer, the common notion is that the Lakers’ top two targets are Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, but if they wind up missing on one, or both, Butler could be a good fallback plan. The team clearly lacks that second star to take over the offensive load for LeBron James – a role Butler would fill well thanks to his inside-out scoring ability – and could use another strong wing defender to go with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball – an area in which Butler is a monster.

He also states that “The common belief is that the incumbent Philadelphia 76ers are the heavy favorites to re-sign Butler this offseason.”

With the Sixers done for the year and the Instagram post in the ether, expect the rumors, reports and speculation to ratchet up.