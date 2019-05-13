WATCH: Joel Embiid’s Girlfriend, Anne De Paula, Wipes Away Tears From Sixers Center

Joel Embiid is in tears after the game with his girlfriend He gave it everything he had. 45 minutes. Nobody played more #Sixers pic.twitter.com/C5t5hAxw7T — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 13, 2019

A national television audience witnessed Joel Embiid crying after the Sixers lost to the Raptors, but the Sixers center also shared a touching moment with his girlfriend, Anne De Paula. The audio is difficult to hear, but De Paula can be seen wiping away tears off the face of Embiid as she tried to console him.

De Paula, who is a model, was at the game in Toronto to cheer on her man. The Sixers lost in heartbreaking fashion after Kawhi Leonard nailed a game-winning shot. Here is the viral video of Embiid crying as he headed to the locker room.

Joel Embiid ugly crying his way to locker room https://t.co/yVqCfkmYCb—

Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) May 13, 2019

The video at the top of the page with Embiid’s girlfriend happened after he was seen crying while heading off the court. De Paula gave Embiid a birthday shoutout on Instagram in March and posted a video of the couple singing karaoke.

“We are still kids, but we’re so in love, fighting against all odds”… ❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lover and best friend @joelembiid. You’re PERFECT! I love you!,” De Paula posted.

Joel Embiid’s Girlfriend Says His “Voice Gives Me Butterflies”

De Paula took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to give the center a shoutout. Embiid’s girlfriend got personal about how the Sixers big man makes her feel.

“I wish I could explain your eyes, and how the sound of your voice gives me butterflies. How your smile makes my heart skip a beat and how every time I’m with you, I feel so complete. ❤️ #happyvalentinesday,” De Paula posted.

Joel Said He Trusted Anne’s Process

Embiid also shared some love on Valentine’s Day. It would not be a true Embiid post without referencing the process, even when it comes to his girlfriend.

“Happy Valentine’s Day babe!!!💕 Thank you for dealing with my African crazy ass and allowing me to be ME. I’ve trusted your process, you’ve trusted mine and it brought us to where we are. #Lovers ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Embiid posted.

After the Sixers loss, Embiid’s emotion was a big topic of conversation. Sixers head coach Brett Brown noted that as hard as the experience is now, it will make the Sixers center a better player in the long run.

“It’s going to be a life memory that, as painful as it feels now, it will help shape his career and give him greater clarity of what this time of the year represents,” Brown told The Washington Post. “It’s hard to be the last man standing.”

Ben Simmons noted after the game that the team had the big man’s back.

“We always got his back,” Simmons said, per The Athletic. “We’re a family… That’s my brother, so I’m always here for him, but we’ve got to get better at the end of the day… He’s a competitor. He loves to compete. He wants to win. That’s what you want to see in a guy like that.”

