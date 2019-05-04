Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Betting Payouts for Trifecta, Exacta & Superfecta

Maximum Security broke loose from the pack to win the 145th running of the @KentuckyDerby! #KYDerby pic.twitter.com/WuBZIEArLm — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2019

The leadup to the 2019 Kentucky Derby has been full of excitement, and we expect the results of the race to finish the same way. Maximum Security appeared to have won the 2019 Kentucky Derby but was disqualified making Country House the winner. Maximum Security’s unofficial time was 2:03.93 but was disqualified. The disqualification makes Country House the winner with 65 to 1 odds.

Maximum Security soared up the odds to become the late favorite prior to the race. Omaha Beach began the week as the favorite but was scratched mid-week throwing the field into a frenzy. Bob Baffert had three horses in the race: Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster.

Baffert was looking for his second straight victory at Churchill Downs. The legendary trainer had three of the top contenders and the odds said he had a good chance to do just that.

Baffert Was Going for His 5th Kentucky Derby Race

“I really don’t think about that [winning his sixth Kentucky Derby],” Baffert told Horse Racing Nation. “I think about enjoying the moment. I’m a day-to-day kind of guy,” Baffert said. “I always go into these races, expect the worst, hope for the best because if you get too excited, you have a letdown. This game will…you’ve got to be careful with it. I’m already prepared for a beating so if we win, it’s exciting.”

Here is a look at the Kentucky Derby results and betting payouts.

Kentucky Derby Results 2019

POST HORSE 1. Maximum Security (DQ) 1. Country House 2. Code of Honor 4. Tacitus 5. Improbable 6. Game Winner 7. Master Fencer 8. War of Will 9. Plus Que Parfait 10. Win Win Win 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21.

Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC. It is based on a $2 bet.

HORSE WIN PLACE SHOW 20 Country House $132.40 $56.60 $24.60 13 Code of Honor $15.20 $9.80 8 Tacitus $5.60