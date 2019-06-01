Lakers Legend Spotted at Disneyland With Chris Paul and Brook Lopez

We’re in the midst of the leadup to the 2019 NBA Offseason and as a result, we wouldn’t be doing our due diligence without over-analyzing every big name player that makes a stop in Los Angeles. Especially with the Lakers linked to nearly every big name on the market, the NBA as a whole is waiting to see where they eventually try and make their splash.

Just a day after being linked to the Lakers after Rocket’s GM Daryl Morey put the entire team on the trade block, Chris Paul was spotted at Disneyland chatting it up with Laker legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. To make matters more interesting, Brook Lopez was also spotted at Disneyland today and is yet another name that has been mentioned as a possible target for the Lakers to try and bring back in free agency. However, that might be difficult given how awkward the two side’s breakup was last season and how great a fit Lopez is in Milwaukee.

While Paul and Abdul-Jabbar were both there for the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opening day, it is unconfirmed (albeit likely) that Lopez was there in attendance for the same event. Jabbar doesn’t work for the Lakers in an official capacity but he has long been an ambassador and is still extremely well connected within the organization.

At the end of the day, this probably doesn’t mean all that much for the Lakers as a trade for Chris Paul seems to be far from the Lakers’ top priority this offseason. With an already thin roster, the Lakers would have to part with even more of their young core in order to bring on the aging Paul and his monstrous salary, severely handicapping their ability to put together a contender around the duo of Paul and James.

Most likely this was just a couple of NBA player who happen to have the connections to get invited to Disneyland’s Star Wars attraction premieres taking advantage of a pretty cool situation. The opening of Galaxy’s Edge was an incredible scene with people camping out at 4 am in advance of the opening and attendees being escorted out by Storm Troopers if they overstayed their four-hour reservation.

Other Notable Lakers Offseason Targets

In addition to being recently linked to Chris Paul in trade talks and Brook Lopez on the free agent market, the Lakers are betting favorites to land Anthony Davis and reportedly in the top two teams to land Kyrie Irving.

While the Lakers have also reportedly been in talks with both Jimmy Butler and Kawhi Leonard, they only have the money to bring on one max contract free agent. While this is all technically “tampering”, every team in the NBA is in contact to some extent prior to free agency and the Lakers’ old guard was laughed out of the building for refusing to negotiate until free agency kicked off.

