Are the Milwaukee Bucks Better With Giannis Antetokounmpo off the Floor?

A trending Instagram post has shed light on an interesting phenomenon pertaining to the Milwaukee Bucks and their MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Instagram user, @llewelly_jean (Owen Phillips), compiled data from basketball-reference.com which shows The Milwaukee Bucks’ postseason offensive rating increase when Antetokounmpo is not on the floor.

With Milwaukee’s offensive rating increasing from just above 115 to just below 120 when Giannis is off the floor it begs the following question: Is Milwaukee’s offense better when their star-player is off the floor?

How Is a Team’s Offensive Rating Calculated?

According to Basketball Reference’s glossary section, a team’s offensive rating is calculated by the points scored per 100 possessions. Although Antetokounmpo’s field goal percentage is a stellar 49.5% throughout the post-season, his abysmal 28.1% from beyond the arc might have something to do with his team’s overall offensive rating.

For example, take a look at Khris Middleton in this same graphic. The Bucks have about a 122.5 offensive rating when Middleton is on the floor versus an offensive rating that is just over 105 when he is off the floor. This uptick in efficiency could have something to do with his sharpshooting ability from beyond the three-point line.

Middleton, who is sporting an outstanding 53.6 percent clip from downtown this postseason, is essentially more efficient than big man Antetokounmpo because of his ability to knock down consistent threes.

Throughout the playoffs, Middleton has an offensive rating of 122.9 compared to Giannis, whose rating is 114.

What’s Next for Giannis?

Although Giannis’ offensive rating is not the best on his team, his 27.7 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game speaks for themselves. The potential MVP is just a consistent three-point shot from being the stand-alone best player in the NBA, and everybody knows it.

Once Giannis gets a 3-point shot (and he’s on his way), it’s over! https://t.co/cQ1VmqtNKR — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) March 27, 2019

His shot from beyond the arc is improving, but it just isn’t quite there, especially during the postseason when teams really crank up their defenses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 3-point shooting percentage by month: October: 6.3%

November: 14.3%

December: 22.2%

January: 31.4%#FearTheDeer — Jonathan A. Wieser (@JonathanWieser) February 1, 2019

Antetokounmpo and company continue their postseason run tonight versus the Boston Celtics. Game four of the best-of-seven series begins tonight in Boston at 7PM EST on TNT. The Celtics hope to keep Antetokounmpo’s offensive rating at bay and tie the series up at two games apiece.

The Bucks on the other hand, well, they hope they can take command of this series and head back to Milwaukee with a 3-1 lead, as well as improve their offensive efficiency with or without their star big man Giannis Antetokounmpo.