Raptors vs. Warriors NBA Finals Prediction: Championship Preview & Pick

While the Golden State Warriors watched and waited to find out who they’d face in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Eastern Conference Finals provided plenty of drama. The Milwaukee Bucks jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors, but Kawhi Leonard and company responded in impressive fashion. After winning four-straight games, it means the matchup for the championship is officially set.

The Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals and are rewarded with plenty of time to rest before the NBA Finals get underway. And after winning four-straight games to defeat the Bucks 4-2, the Raptors will also get a few days off before Game 1 on May 30.

It’s Warriors vs. Raptors and the series will start in Toronto thanks to Nick Nurse’s squad finishing up the regular season with a 58-24 record while Golden State went 57-25. We’re going to break down a prediction and pick on the series while previewing the multiple storylines.

Raptors vs. Warriors Preview & Series Odds

Although the Raptors wrapped up the year with a better overall record, the early indications point to the Warriors getting love from oddsmakers. Just prior to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it was revealed that the Warriors are listed as fairly heavy favorites to win the championship, per Odds Shark.

Opening odds to win the NBA Finals: Warriors -300

Raptors +250 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) May 26, 2019

There are plenty of interesting factors to create an argument for either side of this series, but the Warriors will be a talking point due to injuries. It’s believed that both Kevin Durant (strained calf) and DeMarcus Cousins (torn quad) could miss the start of the NBA Finals matchup.

It appears there’s at least a chance Cousins could play in Game 1, as Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area (via Yahoo! Sports) revealed that Steve Kerr said it may depend on his conditioning level.

Following Thursday’s practice, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Cousins’ availability for Game 1 of the Finals on May 30 will depend on his conditioning level. Additionally, Kerr wouldn’t commit to starting the big man when ready, saying the decision will depend on matchups.

The Warriors are attempting to win their fourth NBA title in the last five years and enter the series with a full head of steam. On the other side, the Raptors are making their first NBA Finals appearance and are seeking the first championship in franchise history.

Raptors vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

As impressive as the Raptors have been this year, the Warriors are simply playing at another level currently. With that said, Toronto showed they’re more than capable of overcoming anything after trailing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks by two games and storming back to win the series.

I think this series goes far beyond the four games, but that the Warriors are able to pick up yet another championship win. Whether Durant and Cousins are able to suit up early on or not, Golden State has looked great with the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson leading the way.

I’ll take the Warriors in six games, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Raptors push it to seven, but if that were the case, I’d have a hard time betting against Toronto on their home floor.

Prediction & pick: Warriors over Raptors in six games

