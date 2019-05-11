UFC 237 Live Round By Round Updates: Your Ticket To The Show

With a mix of exciting young prospects and legendary veterans of the sport, UFC 237 in Rio should be an incredibly exciting card. You can follow along live with the main card by purchasing the PPV through ESPN Plus but if for any reason you can’t watch the fights, check back here for live round by round updates and results across the entire main card.

Despite the main card being set to kick off at 10:00 pm ET, there are a number of fights worth watching on both the prelims and early prelims. Most notably, UFC icons B.J. Penn and Clay Guida meet up in a fight that was seemingly ripped from the UFC 69 card in 2007. While this fight may have been a bit more action-packed when both fighters were in their prime over a decade ago, it should be fun to watch the two aging UFC cornerstones finally do battle.



Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Preview: Our main event of the evening features strawweight champion Rose Namajunas taking on challenger Jessica Andrade. Namajunas took the belt from arguably the most dominant women’s champion the UFC has ever seen in Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Not only did she take the belt from Jedrzejczyk but defended it in impressive fashion in the immediate rematch. With two convincing wins over one of the sport’s best fighters, Namajunas now turns to face the rest of the division, starting with the incredibly strong Jessica Andrade.



Main Card: Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier

Preview: Former pound-for-pound king Anderson Silva takes on Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of the evening. Coming off of a loss to future middleweight (interim) champion, Israel Adesanya, Silva is far from the unbeatable champion he was in his prime but still a very dangerous fighter. Jared Cannonier makes his second fight at middleweight, where he looked far more explosive than at either heavyweight or light heavyweight. Expect an exciting stand-up battle between these two warriors.

Main Card: Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Preview: The former dominant featherweight king, Jose Aldo, takes on up and coming prospect Alexander Volkanovski in what will likely amount to a title eliminator. Aldo has stated his desire to hang up the gloves in 2019 and a win over Volkanovski would put him in line for a title shot before the end of the calendar year. For Volkanovski, he is unbeaten in the UFC and with another high profile win over Aldo, would be nearly impossible to deny for a shot at the belt. There are some pretty sizeable implications for the entire featherweight division riding on this fight.

Main Card: Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Preview: Longtime UFC veteran, Thiago Alves, takes on relative newcomer, Laureano Staropoli, in a fight that should produce some fireworks. Both fighters like to stand and trade and despite Alves not having the same explosive power and athleticism that once made him so dangerous, he still hits like a truck. Staropoli is an exciting and athletic striker who lacks one-punch knockout power but makes up for it with his swarming barrage of punches that put opponents down.

Main Card: Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Preview: Bumped up onto the main card on short notice, Irene Aldana and Bethe Correia meet for a fairly important fight in the women’s bantamweight division. With Aldana ranked 11th and Correia 13th, this fight serves as a springboard for one of the fighters to jump back up in the top 10 and make a push at the belt. Correia actually got a shot at the belt once before against Ronda Rousey as a 9-0 prospect but was taken out in the first round and hasn’t looked the same since.

UFC 237 Prelims Results

Antônio Rogério Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Warlley Alves vs. Sérgio Moraes

B.J. Penn vs. Clay Guida

UFC 237 Eary Prelims Results

Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Huachin

Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo

