UFC 238 Cejudo vs. Moraes: Who Fights on the Next PPV Card?

After the electric finish to UFC 237 featuring a Jessica Andrade slam over Champion Rose Namajunas to win the strawweight belt, UFC 238 has quite a bit to live up to. However, with men’s flyweight champ Henry Cejudo taking a step up to face bantamweight king Marlon Moraes, the possibility of another “champ-champ” joining the elite ranks makes for an incredible storyline. The night actually features another championship fight as women’s flyweight champion Valentina Schevchenko takes on Jessica Eye to defend her belt.

So, just what fighters exactly are on this incredibly exciting fight card?

UFC 238 Cejudo vs. Moraes Preview: Who Fights on the Next PPV Card?

Henry Cejudo vs Marlon Moraes

Going for his shot at becoming the fourth “champ-champ” in UFC history, Henry Cejudo steps up to face Marlon Moraes for his bantamweight belt. Cejudo is coming off an incredibly impressive knockout over TJ Dillashaw to defend the belt and with both the flyweight and bantamweight divisions in need of some sorting out among the contenders, the epic clash of champions only makes sense.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Eye

Our second championship fight of the night features Valentina Schevchenko defending her belt for the first time against Jessica Eye. Shevchenko is fresh off a win over legendary women’s UFC former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Eye is coming off a trio of nice wins and the fight should be a barnburner as Eye is almost always known to put on a fun fight.

Jimmie Rivera vs Petr Yan

Jimmie Rivera is a top fighter coming off a tough loss while Petr Yan is one of the divisions best up and coming prospects. The fight should serve as a springboard into title contention for either of the two fighters and while not a title eliminator by any means, should put the winner at most a fight away from a shot at the belt.

Tai Tuivasa vs Blagoy Ivanov

One of the UFC’s most exciting young heavyweight prospects, Tai Tuivasa is coming off a tough loss at the hands of Junior Dos Santos. However, Tuivasa may have simply been pushed along too fast and a fight with Ivanov gives him a great shot to get back into the win column and contend for a belt once again. To his credit, Ivanov is no can and despite a recent loss to the same JDS, picked up a nice win over Ben Rothwell in his last fight. Whenever Tuivasa toes the Octagon, expect big-time fireworks.

Bevon Lewis vs Darren Stewart

With both fighters desperate to get back into the win column, look for a finish in an exciting matchup between Lewis and Steward. Lewis tends to do most of his work with his hands while Stewart possesses a bit more of a well-rounded ground game. That said, Steward almost always looks for the finish so expect him to try and end this fight even if it goes to the ground.

When is UFC 238?

Taking place on June 8th at the United Center in Chicago. The main card starts at 10:00 pm ET, while the prelims kick off at 8:00 pm ET. If you want even more fight action, the Early Prelims get started at 6:00 pm ET, giving you a full day worth of awesome fights to sit back and enjoy.