WATCH: LSU Beats Auburn in 9th Because of Wild Pitch

In an SEC Tournament elimination game, the 5th seeded LSU Tigers knocked off the 8th seeded Auburn Tigers in dramatic fashion. During the bottom of the 9th inning, LSU was down 3-2 before a wild pitch was battered around by Auburn’s catcher, Matt Scheffler, as runners on second and third sprinted home to score to give LSU the win 4-3.

The ball, which got away from Scheffler after it was thrown in the dirt by relief pitcher Brooks Fuller, appeared to drop right in front of home plate before Scheffler got up looking for the ball eventually kicking it down the first base line.

LSU’s Giovanni DiGiacomo took the initiative to make it across home plate before the ball was recovered, leveling the score at three apiece.

After Auburn’s first baseman, Rankin Woley, scrambled over to the ball, he slid and threw an errant throw past Scheffler towards the 3rd base dugout, allowing LSU’s Drew Bianco to score and win the game for the LSU Tigers.

LSU needed the break, as they just came off of a 17-inning marathon game where they lost against Mississippi State. According to SECSports, LSU only got five hours of sleep prior to their matchup with Auburn, as the game against Mississippi State before did not end until 4:03AM EST.

Now, LSU will move on and take on the loser of #1 Vanderbilt vs. #4 Mississippi State on Friday.