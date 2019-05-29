WNBA DFS: Slam Dunks and Steals for Wednesday, May 29

For the second consecutive night in the WNBA, the schedule contains just one contest. For the second consecutive night, it will be a battle of two teams both looking to move to 2-0 on the 2019 season. Fortunately for fantasy team owners the rosters of the two teams in action are resplendent with amazing options.

How Does WNBA DFS work?

Fanduel WNBA daily fantasy games, which are the official fantasy games of the league, work differently when there is only one game on the league schedule for a day. Instead of requiring players to select three backcourt and four frontcourt players from those listed in the gallery of players on the teams in action on a given night, fantasy team managers will only select five players total. Available players aren’t selected as either forwards or guards but rather given one of four designations. Those are MVP, Star, Pro and Utility.

Players can select one MVP for their team, whose contributions on the real court will be worth twice the usual amount of points. There is also one slot for a Star, whose points will be worth one a half times the usual amount. One Pro can be designated as well with a points multiplier of 1.2. To fill out the roster two Utility players can be selected, who will carry normal point values. A player’s actual position on the real court is irrelevant for these types of games.

Fantasy team managers are still given a budget to spend on their entire roster and each player is assigned a monetary value based on last season’s performances, preseason performances and expectations for the game. The more productive a player should be, the more expensive she is to own. When the real players collect statistics in the actual games, points are earned for fantasy team owners who selected those players. To win the fantasy games, the team owners’ point totals after all real games have been played must be among the highest in the pool of all the owners who entered into the contest.

All players listed are expected to be in action and play significant minutes if not start for their teams on Wednesday, May 29. Fantasy team owners need to check lineups before the fantasy contests lock to make sure they don’t have a player on their roster who is injured or is not going to play for some other reason. The monetary figures after the players’ names are their cost for owning on FanDuel on Wednesday, May 29.

WNBA Schedule for Wednesday, May 29

Seattle Storm (1-0) at Minnesota Lynx (1-0), 8 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Notable absences:

Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Sue Bird, Seattle Storm

Maya Moore, Minnesota Lynx

Two Wednesday, May 29 MVP Candidates

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx, $12,000 – For consistent production it’s hard to top Fowles. She started out the season in Minnesota’s win over the Chicago Sky with her usual double-double performance in points and rebounds (16 and 10) plus added three steals. She averages 1.2 blocked shots per game as well. She’s the most expensive player in the pool today but getting the 2X bonus on her could very well be worth it.

Natasha Howard, Seattle Storm, $11,000 – If Howard continues to have games like she did in Seattle’s season-opening win she will soon find herself as the most expensive fantasy option. She posted a ridiculous 64.69 fantasy points in the victory over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 21 points and grabbing 16 rebounds to go with five steals, three blocked shots and an assist. Fantasy team owners shouldn’t consider it a fluke, either. She averaged 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game last season, both which were career highs. With both Bird and Stewart out with injuries, Stewart for the entire 2019 season and Bird indefinitely, there will continue to be plenty of opportunities for Howard to shine.

Two Wednesday, May 29 Star Candidates

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm, $10,000 – The absence of Bird and Stewart should continue to mean increased opportunities for Seattle’s leading scorer last season. She compiled over 22 fantasy points in the Storm’s season opener and would be a candidate for the MVP slot if not for her four turnovers. If she can cut down on that Wednesday night, she is a strong play.

Jordin Canada, Seattle Storm, $9,000 – No player benefitted more from Bird’s absence in the season opener than Canada. She started out her sophomore season at the point for the Storm and turned in a performance that translated into 33.6 fantasy points. She did commit seven turnovers and her other numbers were inflated from her 2018 averages but as long as Bird remains sidelined, she might be underpriced.

Two Wednesday, May 29 Pro Candidates

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx, $10,000 – Collier instantly boosted her fantasy price tag in her WNBA debut by amassing 47.2 fantasy points. Largely responsible for that was her 27 points, the second-most in a rookie debut in WNBA history. Moore’s absence for personal reasons means Collier will continue to get plenty of opportunities but it remains to be seen if 27 points are something fantasy team owners should expect on a nightly basis simply because she’s only played one game in her career so far and that against a Chicago Sky team which struggles defensively.

Odyssey Sims, Minnesota Lynx, $7,500 – In her first game since being traded to Minnesota she made a strong case for why she should get plenty of playing time in the Lynx’s guard rotation. If she continues to see the court regularly, similar to the start with 26 minutes she got in her first game and can top 22 fantasy points consistently then she will likely see her cost to own rise in the future.

Three Wednesday, May 29 Utility Candidates

Jessica Shepard, Minnesota Lynx, $7,000 – Shepard saw 27 minutes off the bench in the Lynx season opener and made an impact, grabbing 13 rebounds while recording six assists and scoring three points to post almost 22 fantasy points. With that kind of impact, it’s a good bet she will continue to see as many minutes and be a good value at this price.

Crystal Langhorne, Seattle Storm, $7,000 – Stewart’s season-long absence because of an Achilles tendon tear means a return to the starting lineup for Langhorne. She took advantage of that opportunity in the season opener, scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds to surpass 17 fantasy points. While she will have Fowles to contend with on Wednesday night, she has a strong track record that makes her a good play at this price.

Shavonte Zellous, Seattle Storm, $5,000 – Fantasy team owners who have splurged elsewhere and are looking for a budget flier with high upside should be zealous on Zellous. In her first game with Seattle, she saw 21 minutes off the bench and while the 5.19 fantasy points aren’t going to blow anyone away, the time on the court creates opportunities for more if that trend continues.

One of these two teams will move to 2-0 on the season and do so despite missing at least one of their biggest stars from 2018. Fantasy team owners and fans should enjoy the display put on as the Lynx and Storm face each other to decide which team will get to spin that narrative.