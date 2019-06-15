Amanda Geer, Chesson Hadley’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Five years ago, Chesson Hadley looked to be finding his groove on the PGA Tour. He won his first PGA title at the 2014 Puerto Rico Open, just four years after turning pro. By 2017, though, the Raleigh (N.C.) native found himself relegated to the Web.com Tour.

He fought his way out of it, taking the 2017 Boise Open and snatching his PGA Tour card back. Flash forward to this weekend, and the 31-year old is within striking distance at the U.S. Open. He currently sits at 4-under par, five strokes behind leader Gary Woodland entering the weekend at Pebble Beach.

How did he work his way out of the disappointing results? He credits his wife/manager Amanda, whose maiden name was Geer. Here’s what you need to know about her.

1. Amanda Acts as Chesson’s Manager & Has Been Incredibly Supportive Through His Resurgent Play

Sean Martin of PGATour.com wrote about how Chesson dug himself out of a whole. One of the main voices in the piece came from Amanda. For perspective, Chesson was at one point No. 588 in the world.

His slump had become so severe that he’d considered taking an indefinite leave from the game. Now Chesson Hadley was struggling to two scores in the mid-70s at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington, North Carolina. He had no idea how to fix a game that was good enough to win on the PGA TOUR just three years earlier. “It was the saddest for me watching him, that tournament. He just looked lost,” she said. “That’s heartbreaking to watch. I think that’s when he actually hit rock bottom.”

By 2018, he rose into the top-20 in the FedEx Standings. He had an early lead at the Players Championship that year before finishing in a tie for 11th. This season, he’s recorded a pair of top-10 finishes, including a runner-up spot at the CIMB Open last October.

“It’s a testimony to his character to get as far down as he did and come back up,” Amanda said. “I would attribute that to his faith and to his work ethic. … I knew he was going to bounce back. It just depended on how long it was going to take.”

His personal bio states that he thinks Amanda is one of his best support systems in his professional and personal life.

2. Amanda & Chesson Met in Elementary School

According to Chesson’s personal website, the two met during elementary school. By the time they went to college, he finally found the courage to ask Amanda out on a date. She rejected him twice, but accepted on the third attempt.

“When I finally agreed,” she said to PGATour.com, “he vowed to never make me regret it and I never have!”

According to Walter Magazine, there was a four-month breakup in the middle due to distance during college.

His romance with Amanda lasted when they went different ways for college – he to Georgia Tech and she to UNC-Chapel Hill, both to study business. He was a three-time All-American at Georgia Tech, and his play changed with the relationship: The couple’s four-month break-up coincided with his junior year slump – but they were rekindled and engaged to be married by the time he played his last college round.

Among many things, Amanda mentioned that she finds Chesson funny and a good chef. The biggest thing for her is his connection to his faith.

“What I love most about him is that he tries to live his life in a way that honors God, our marriage and our family and everything else in life comes second.”

3. They Married in 2010

At the rehearsal dinner for Chesson Hadley and Amanda Geer. It is an honor to do this wedding as they are a couple who loves the Lord! — Marty Jacumin (@MartyJacumin) July 17, 2010

The couple married in July 2010 in Raleigh. A.J. Dunlap Photography, a wedding photographer in the city, wrote about the experience at the rehearsal dinner.

I was so honored to be a part of this special time in their life. It was held at the The Pavilions at the Angus Barn. It was the PERFECT spot for any event, and I didn’t even know it existed until then! I’ve never been treated so well by the staff at a venue…they kept checking on me asking if I was hungry, thirsty, making sure everything was going ok with me. Definitely first class! Chesson’s parents know how to throw a party! Honestly, it was probably the most fun I’ve had at any event. Mostly because of Chesson. As you will see in the pictures, he is hilarious! I laughed hysterically as I edited them.

4. Before Working With Chesson, She Worked in Business

Amanda’s LinkedIn profile shows a lot of work history. After graduating in the top 10 percent from North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School in 2010, she went to work for EMC as Associate Consultant for Financial Services.

Management consulting professional focused on banking clients. Experience in project management, current state assessments, business requirements documentation, process analysis, and software implementation and user testing.

She moved from there to TIAA-CREF from June 2013 to February 2014. She know lists “PGA Tour player manager” as her responsibility.

5. They Have 2 Children, a Son Named Hughes & a Daughter Named Hollins

According to the personal website, Chesson and Amanda are parents to two children: a son named Hughes and a daughter named Hollins. The family still resides in Raleigh.

When Hughes was a baby, he was described in Walter Magazine as “sucking his fist” while sitting in Chesson’s Puerto Rico Open trophy.

There’s one photo that tells you everything that’s important to Chesson and Amanda Hadley. At its center is a baby, fair-haired little Hughes. He’s sitting contentedly in a huge crystal trophy, white baby shoes kicking out of a fluted rim. His parents are sharing the prize – Chesson with his long arms holding the trophy’s base,

Amanda supporting Hughes’s head. The adults beam with happiness. The baby’s sucking his fist. The trophy glimmers with promise – and its size speaks of big expectations.

“Our son Hughes is a mini version of Chesson,” she said to PGATour.com, “both in looks and personality. They are like two peas in a pod together.”

In order to stay connected with his kids, Chesson is accompanied by them “three out of every four tournaments,” Amanda said to WBTV. “We spend most of our life on the road, at least while our kids are not in full-time school.”

Chesson posted a picture of him eating mini-doughnuts with Hollins. Between her and Hughes, Chesson looks to be having fun being a parent alongside his work and life partner Amanda.