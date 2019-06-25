Baker Mayfield Inspiring Huge Baby-Naming Trend

Baker Mayfield is inspiring the next generation — of baby names.

Parents around the nation have taken notice of the Cleveland Browns quarterback’s explosive talent and off-field swagger, so much so that “Baker” was the third fastest rise of any newborn boy name between 2017 and 2018, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

The name Baker had the third fastest rise of any newborn boy name between 2017 and 2018, according to the Social Security Administration. Apparently beaten out by Genesis and Saint 🤦‍♂️ cc: @bakermayfield. pic.twitter.com/dJxUnxQrNi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 24, 2019

With Baker’s best days still likely ahead of him, that trend could grow even more, especially considering many have Mayfield in the MVP conversation this season.

Among those to name there son after the Browns quarterback last year were the Bormets, an Ohio family who welcomed baby Baker Bormet on June 4.

Ashley and Dustin Bormet said when they found out they were having a child — which was back during the NFL season — they knew immediately what they wanted to do.

“We’re a party of six now, so we are wearing No. 6,” Dustin Bormet told Cleveland 19 News. “We are big Browns fans. When we found out she was pregnant we hit our winning streak.”

That winning streak was the Browns winning five of their final seven games last season, including three in a row against the Panther, Broncos and Bengals.

Mayfield quickly made it apparent that he was worth the No. 1 overall pick.

After supplanting Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 last season, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and had and 27 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. The Browns finished 7-8-1.

Mayfield showed what he could do last year in his 13 starts, breaking Peyton Manning’s record for touchdown passes in a rookie season. Schein also points out how good Mayfield was down the stretch when the Browns reeled off a five wins in their final seven games. Mayfield ranked third in touchdown passes (17), fourth in passer rating (108.4) and first in yards per attempt (8.86) among those with 200-plus passes.

With Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt coming to Cleveland in the offseason to combine forces with a young core than includes Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett, Browns fans are ready to keep the Dawg Pound at capacity all season and put their paper bags away for good.

The Bormets and all the baby Bakers out there are ready for the ride.

“Baker is the real deal now,” Dustin Bormet said. “Super Bowl or bust for me. But I’ll take whatever. We have to win this year.”

