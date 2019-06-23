Cleveland Browns Not Concerned With Tackling Issues

When it comes to an identity for Freddie Kitchens’ Cleveland Browns, the head coach seems to come back to one word: physicality.

When asked about his team finding their identity this offseason, Kitchens has been adamant about his squad being bullies on the field.

“I want to be the most physical team on the field,” Kitchens said at minicamp. “I want to play great defense. I want to move the ball. I want to be great on special teams. That kinds of sums it up. Now in saying all that, these guys have to decide what they want the identity to be. I know what we are going to push and press for and the identity is going to be knowing what to do, knowing when to do it and knowing how to do it, and in everything that we do, do it physically.”

The Browns will need to flip a switch to make that happen. Last season, the Browns had the most missed tackles and finished the season with the worst grade (34.7), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Steelers were tops in the AFC North in team tackling grade last season! pic.twitter.com/NpVNKhuWhu — PFF (@PFF) June 16, 2019

Adding to the issue issue is that the Browns added corner Greedy Williams in the second round in the draft, and the LSU product seems to have an inside route on one of the starting spots opposite Denzel Ward. Williams is great in coverage, which is what made him thought of as a top 10 pick at one point. However, reluctancy to tackle is one of the issues that led to him sliding down draft boards.

“I have no problem with his tackling,” Browns general manager John Dorsey said after taking Williams. “He’ll get you down. Corners are paid to cover.”

It’s true — coverage is a highly sought after commodity, especially with QB stats skyrocketing in recent years. Last season, quarterbacks set league marks for average completion percentage (64.9) and passer rating (92.9), according to Pro Football Reference.

However, Williams doesn’t seem too concerned about having to get in on the action.

“When it’s a time to make a tackle, you make the tackle,” Williams told The Athletic’s Tom Reed. “I’m just ready to get in there and show what I can do. I was taught to tackle the legs. Ain’t no man running with no legs.”

Pro Bowl rookie Denzel Ward also had his issues tackling, especially bigger opponents. Reed cites two examples of Ward being injured while trying to make a tackle on tight ends last season.

“I got my head in there a few times on plays that I shouldn’t,” Ward told The Athletic. “I think I was just trying to be too physical at times and go up against guys that were 260 (pounds). So I just got to get lower and just tackle a lot smarter if I could.”

READ NEXT: Cleveland Browns Rookie One-Ups Alvin Kamara’s Balancing Act [WATCH]

Follow the Heavy Cleveland Browns page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!