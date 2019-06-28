Crystal Dunn’s Husband, Pierre Soubrier, Is Happy Despite Home Country Losing

Crystal Dunn’s husband, Pierre Soubrier, is happy for the USWNT’s win despite being from France. Soubrier is originally from Aurignac, France but posted a photo of himself wearing his wife’s jersey on the eve of the big match. Prior to the World Cup, Dunn also noted she believes she converted her in-laws as well.

“My in-laws, they’re French and they want the women’s side to do well. But obviously I’m a part of the family now and they’re rooting for me and they want me to go all the way,” Dunn told the USA Today. “They’ve said it’s going to be quite tough if we play France. I told them to wear only one jersey and I hope it’s the U.S. jersey.”

Dunn and Soubrier got married late in 2018 in Long Island, New York. The couple met through the NWSL as Soubrier was the Washington Spirit’s trainer, per Front Row Soccer.

“We met at work,” Dunn explained to Front Row Soccer. “He was an athletic trainer and that’s where our paths crossed. Similar jobs. He loves the game. i always have this great support system because he’s just as passionate about the game as I am. Over the dinner table it’s definitely a good conversation.”

Soubrier posted a photo on Instagram from the Portland International Airport on his way to France for the big match.

“Another body to help carry this @uswnt to the Cup! @cdunn19 I’m on my way! 🌹✈️🇫🇷… Let’s Go 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸,” Soubrier posted.