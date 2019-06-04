Cubs 2019 Draft: Ryan Jensen & Chase Strumpf Taken on First Day

The two newest members of the Chicago Cubs farm system, should they elect to sign, were added on Monday, June 3, as the 2019 MLB Draft held its first 78 picks.

Selecting in the first and second rounds, the Cubs made Fresno State right-handed pitcher Ryan Jensen and UCLA second baseman Chase Strumpf their choices. Both come to the Cubs having shown their potential in their amateur careers.

Ryan Jensen, first round, 27th overall

Jensen was the ninth pitcher taken Monday night, and the sixth right-hander, as a new MLB record was set with the first six picks all being position players. He’s the first Fresno State pitcher to go in the first round since 2008 and the first Fresno State player at any position to be taken in the first round since 2015. Though he was the Bulldogs’ Friday night starter, his path to the majors may be in the bullpen.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Salinas, Calif. native allowed 82 hits and 36 runs while issuing 27 walks in 100 innings as a junior. His 14-2 record came courtesy of 107 strikeouts and just three home runs allowed. Though he was ranked just 109th in the pool of 2019 draft prospects, the Cubs must have been high on his fastball velocity, which showed 97-98 miles per hour deep into games. The move shouldn’t surprise anyone given the track record of the current front office for the Cubs.

Jensen is the sixth consecutive college pitcher the Cubs have taken with their first pick and the second in three years. He is also the second Fresno State player to be drafted by the Cubs in the past three years. Jensen’s college career hasn’t finished yet, as the Bulldogs are still alive for a berth in the College World Series, so Cubs fans will have to wait to see if Jensen signs. He is slotted to make $2.57 million in his first professional contract based on where he was drafted, though the Cubs are free to sign him for less should he agree.

Chase Strumpf, second round, 64th overall

Staying in Calif., the Cubs got a steal according to the prospect rankings by taking Strumpf with their second pick. The 6’1″ 120-pounder was ranked the 41st-best prospect coming into Monday night and largely because of his bat. He led the Bruins in most offensive categories from the right-hand side of the plate as a sophomore then eventually continued his progress as a junior. Hitting .285 with 44 runs driven in and 46 walks, if he decides to forego his senior year and enter the Cubs’ minor-league system he will profile as an offensive second baseman with occasional power who has good plate discipline and therefore a high on-base percentage. Should Strumpf sign, he is slotted to receive as much as $1.05 million on his first professional contract.

Cubs Pick Schedule

The draft resumes on Tuesday, June 4, with rounds 3-10 at 1 p.m. ET. Rounds 11-40 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5. Full coverage will be available on MLB.com. The Cubs may pass on any of their slotted selections and still make picks later should they elect to. The scheduled selections for the rest of the draft for the Cubs are:

Several of the Cubs’ 40 selections in 2019 will never wear a Cubs uniform but some will, and for those who do, their time playing for the Cubs will have begun with the 2019 MLB Draft.