Dez Bryant’s Cryptic Tweet Has Cowboys Fans Eyeing Reunion

Is there a reunion between Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys on the horizon? At least a few fans think so after the team’s former star wide receiver sent out a message on Twitter hint at something developing on Friday.

On Wednesday night Bryant put out a tweet that read: “I have a great feeling about this upcoming Friday for some strange reason! I’m excited!”

Maybe Bryant just has plans to go out with some friends on Friday, or maybe it’s about NBA2K, which the wide receiver frequently tweets about.

Regardless, it has some of his admirers thinking it will be sooner rather than later that he ends up back in an NFL uniform, whether that’s with the Cowboys or another team.

Dez Bryant Drops Hints About Comeback

After being released by the Cowboys, Bryant had his much-anticipated signing last season in New Orleans cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team.

It’s been about seven months since the former Cowboys star suffered the injury, but he looked close to 100 percent in some training videos he published showing his recovery.