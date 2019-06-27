Dez Bryant’s Cryptic Tweet Has Cowboys Fans Eyeing Reunion

Is there a reunion between Dez Bryant and the Dallas Cowboys on the horizon? At least a few fans think so after the team’s former star wide receiver sent out a message on Twitter hint at something developing on Friday.
On Wednesday night Bryant put out a tweet that read: “I have a great feeling about this upcoming Friday for some strange reason! I’m excited!”
Maybe Bryant just has plans to go out with some friends on Friday, or maybe it’s about NBA2K, which the wide receiver frequently tweets about.
Regardless, it has some of his admirers thinking it will be sooner rather than later that he ends up back in an NFL uniform, whether that’s with the Cowboys or another team.
Dez Bryant Drops Hints About Comeback
After being released by the Cowboys, Bryant had his much-anticipated signing last season in New Orleans cut short by an Achilles injury on just his second day of practice with the team.
It’s been about seven months since the former Cowboys star suffered the injury, but he looked close to 100 percent in some training videos he published showing his recovery.
The video prompted a tweet from former All-Pro wide receiver Roddy White, who told Bryant, “Looking ready to be signed today.”
Bryant quickly responded saying, “Not yet … I’m close.”
Bryant had a monster stretch from 2012-14 with the Cowboys, with three consecutive 1,000-yard plus and double-digit touchdown seasons. He hasn’t hit either of those benchmarks since.
Teams Interested In Dez Bryant
Bryant is 30 years old and coming off a serious injury that might change how explosive he can be at a position that needs it. However, a report from Josina Anderson of ESPN said there have been teams checking in on Bryant through the Achilles rehab process.
“No,” Anderson said on Twitter when if Bryant’s NFL prospects were finished. “Last I heard he was looking stronger on his 10 (to) 15 (yard) bursts (and) looking more comfortable with his curl (and) intermediate routes when he has to stop and plant with no pain on the Achilles during that motion. I know a few NFL teams have been reaching out inquiring (about) his progress.”