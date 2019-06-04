Dodgers 2019 Draft: Tulane 3B Kody Hoese Taken With First Pick

The three newest members of the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system, should they elect to sign, were added on Monday, June 3, as the 2019 MLB Draft held its first 78 picks.
Selecting twice in the first round plus using a Competitive Balance Round B pick, the Dodgers made Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese, North Carolina’s Michael Busch and Lake Travis High School right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lewis their top three picks.
Kody Hoese, First Round, 25th Overall
Hoese found his power from the right side as a junior and the 6’4″, 200-pound third baseman led not only Tulane but all of NCAA D1 baseball for much of the spring in home runs. Batting .391 with 61 runs batted in and 39 walks, his glove is good enough to play his natural position in the bigs. Should he sign with the Dodgers, his first contract could be worth as much as $2.74 million.
Michael Busch, First Round, 31st Overall
The Dodgers stayed with adding to the position-player depth of their farm system with their final pick of the first round. Busch was one of the best hitters in the college ranks in 2019, though it’s uncertain exactly where he will play if he should elect to sign with the Dodgers. He played second base most of the time in the Cape Cod League and that’s where he was announced Monday night, but he played first base and left field for the Tar Heels. In high school, he played shortstop. Regardless of where he ends up on the field, should he sign with the Dodgers he stands to make as much as $2.31 million on his first professional contract.
Jimmy Lewis, Competitive Balance Round B, 78th Overall
A teammate of fellow draftee Brett Baty, Lewis’ father was also drafted by a Major League Baseball team though he never made it out of the minors. The 6’6″, 195-pound right-hander has a mid-90s fastball with room to grow and a solid curve he stays on top of consistently. If he can develop his changeup, he has potential as a starter. He has committed to LSU but if he decides to sign with the Dodgers instead, he is slotted to make $793,000 on his first contract.
Dodgers Pick Schedule
The draft resumes on Tuesday, June 4, with rounds 3-10 at 1 p.m. ET. Rounds 11-40 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5. Full coverage will be available on MLB.com. The Dodgers may pass on any of their slotted selections and still make picks later should they elect to. The scheduled selections for the rest of the draft for the Dodgers are:
Several of the Dodgers’ 40 selections in 2019 will never wear a Dodgers uniform but some will, and for those who do, their time playing for the Dodgers will have begun with the 2019 MLB Draft.