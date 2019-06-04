Dodgers 2019 Draft: Tulane 3B Kody Hoese Taken With First Pick

The three newest members of the Los Angeles Dodgers farm system, should they elect to sign, were added on Monday, June 3, as the 2019 MLB Draft held its first 78 picks.

Selecting twice in the first round plus using a Competitive Balance Round B pick, the Dodgers made Tulane third baseman Kody Hoese, North Carolina’s Michael Busch and Lake Travis High School right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lewis their top three picks.

Kody Hoese, First Round, 25th Overall

Hoese found his power from the right side as a junior and the 6’4″, 200-pound third baseman led not only Tulane but all of NCAA D1 baseball for much of the spring in home runs. Batting .391 with 61 runs batted in and 39 walks, his glove is good enough to play his natural position in the bigs. Should he sign with the Dodgers, his first contract could be worth as much as $2.74 million.

Michael Busch, First Round, 31st Overall

The Dodgers stayed with adding to the position-player depth of their farm system with their final pick of the first round. Busch was one of the best hitters in the college ranks in 2019, though it’s uncertain exactly where he will play if he should elect to sign with the Dodgers. He played second base most of the time in the Cape Cod League and that’s where he was announced Monday night, but he played first base and left field for the Tar Heels. In high school, he played shortstop. Regardless of where he ends up on the field, should he sign with the Dodgers he stands to make as much as $2.31 million on his first professional contract.

Jimmy Lewis, Competitive Balance Round B, 78th Overall

A teammate of fellow draftee Brett Baty, Lewis’ father was also drafted by a Major League Baseball team though he never made it out of the minors. The 6’6″, 195-pound right-hander has a mid-90s fastball with room to grow and a solid curve he stays on top of consistently. If he can develop his changeup, he has potential as a starter. He has committed to LSU but if he decides to sign with the Dodgers instead, he is slotted to make $793,000 on his first contract.

Dodgers Pick Schedule

The draft resumes on Tuesday, June 4, with rounds 3-10 at 1 p.m. ET. Rounds 11-40 will begin at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 5. Full coverage will be available on MLB.com. The Dodgers may pass on any of their slotted selections and still make picks later should they elect to. The scheduled selections for the rest of the draft for the Dodgers are:

Tuesday, June 4

3rd round – 102 overall

4th round- 131 overall

5th round – 161 overall

6th round – 191 overall

7th round – 221 overall

8th round – 251 overall

9th round – 281 overall

10th round – 311 overall

Wednesday, June 5

11th round – 341 overall

12th round – 371 overall

13th round – 401 overall

14th round – 431 overall

15th round – 461 overall

16th round – 491 overall

17th round – 521 overall

18th round – 551 overall

19th round – 581 overall

20th round – 611 overall

21st round – 641 overall

22nd round – 671 overall

23rd round – 701 overall

24th round – 731 overall

25th round – 761 overall

26th round – 791 overall

27th round – 821 overall

28th round – 851 overall

29th round – 881 overall

30th round – 911 overall

31st round – 941 overall

32nd round – 971 overall

33rd round – 1,001 overall

34th round – 1,031 overall

35th round – 1,061 overall

36th round – 1,091 overall

37th round – 1,121 overall

38th round – 1,151 overall

39th round – 1,181 overall

40th round – 1,211 overall

Several of the Dodgers’ 40 selections in 2019 will never wear a Dodgers uniform but some will, and for those who do, their time playing for the Dodgers will have begun with the 2019 MLB Draft.