Drake Celebrates Toronto Raptors Championship [VIDEO]

Drake opted to watch NBA Finals Game 6 at Toronto’s Jurassic Park. The rapper was seen earlier watching the Warriors-Raptors game on a couch on stage at the Raptors watch party. After months of cheering, taunting and Instagram posts, Drake is finally able to celebrate the Raptors winning their first ever NBA title.

The rapper was seen in the above video decked out in the new Raptors championship gear drinking champagne. Drake was brought on as a Raptors global ambassador in 2013 and the team announced an expanded partnership in 2018. Drake spoke about his vision for the team going forward at the 2018 press conference.

“Growth is inevitable with this partnership,” Drake said, per NBA.com. “It’s something that I’m still proud and excited about and it’s something that still makes all other rappers jealous,” Drake said. “I don’t think it’s gonna stop anytime soon. We’ve got incredible people like Masai at the helm of the ship. I’m just really excited to still be here after all these years. It was surreal when it first happened and it’s still surreal to be sitting here with this guy, being able to give back to the best city in the world. I’m honored, and again, thank you guys for believing in us. And I promise you Raptors basketball, Canada Basketball, and Toronto as a whole will only get better.”