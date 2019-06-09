With Clay Court season officially coming to a close in tennis in tennis, the French Open stands as the peak of the exciting time of year. A Grand Slam event, few tournaments hold the prestige that the French Open brings to the table.

French Open Prize Money 2019: How Much Does Winner Make?

(Payout courtesy of French Open)

Singles

Winner – €2,300,000

Finalist – €1,180,000

Semi-finalist – €590,000

Quarter-finalist – €415,000

Round of 16 – €243,000

Round of 32 – €143,000

Round of 64 – €87,000

Round of 128 – €46,000

Doubles (per team)

Winner – €580,000

Finalist – €290,000

Semi-finalist – €146,000

Quarter-finalist – €79,500

Round of 16 – €42,500

Round of 32 – €23,000

Round of 64 – €11,500

French Open Finals – Dominic Thiem vs Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem has been playing some of the best tennis of his exciting career throughout his French Open run, taking out top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. The match was a true five set classic with Thiem barely pulling out a win 6-2,3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5. Thiem is one of the most exciting young players in the world and at just 25 years old, is already a somewhat seasoned tour professional. While Djokovic is still the best player on the planet, Thiem is starting to make a compelling case for why his name should be in the conversation as well.

On his run, Thiem also took out the up and coming Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals and took out the always game Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the tournament.

On the other side of the bracket, Rafael Nadal advanced past his longtime friend and rival, Roger Federer. Nadal typically owns the matchups between the two played on clay and the 2019 French Open was no different. Nadal easily cooked Federer across three straight sets, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Despite father time taking his toll on Nadal, he still remains by far one of the best clay court players on the planet. Dangerous on every surface, Rafa’s best qualities get seemingly enhanced on clay. His incredible athleticism makes almost no ball off limits and his grinding style of play not only wears opponents out but breaks them mentally.

Aside from sending Federer home, Nadal has big wins this tournament, including a dominant showing over Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinals as well as crafty vet, David Goffin, earlier in the third round. While it is clear Rafa has lost a step compared to his old self, he is still one of, if not THE most dangerous clay court player on the planet.