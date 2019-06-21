Grant Williams NBA Draft Projection: Final Mocks & Best Fits

Coming off an impressive year at Tennessee, Grant Williams is one of the more intriguing options projected to go off the board in the second round. One of the best defensive players in the nation, Williams offers teams an option to grab a plug and play defensive option at a cost-effective price.

While teams question his size, ceiling, and ability to create offense at the next level, he at the very least remains a high floor player who will go out and compete with an extremely high motor. That lack of apparent upside is one of the few reasons why the multi-talented Williams falls so far down most mock draft boards.

Grant Williams NBA Draft: Final Mock Draft Projections

ESPN’s NBA Mock Draft has Grant Williams going 32nd overall to the Indiana Pacers while Sports Illustrated’s Mock Draft has Williams off the board a bit later on at 36 to the Charlotte Hornets.

Grant Williams NBA Draft Projection: Best Fit Landing Spots

The Philadelphia 76ers seem to be a perfect fit for Williams at the next level. As the 76ers plan on chasing after Tobias Harris and Jimmy Butler in free agency, they won’t have much money to fill out the rest of their roster. With a ton of second-round picks, could help to build out their roster in a cost-effective manner. Williams could be on the board for their pair of picks at the front of the round and would be able to step in and provide some instant impact minutes off the bench.

The Pelicans are another interesting fit. After a number of draft day moves and a roster loaded with exciting young players, Williams would be in line to see some minutes and grow alongside arguably the league’s most exciting young core. With former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart joining new draftees Zion Williamson and Jaxon Hayes. Williams could help offer a bit more frontcourt depth and solid defense behind Ingram and Williamson.