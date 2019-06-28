Jarvis Landry Reveals Browns Super Bowl or Bust Mentality

Jarvis Landry is setting the bar high for the Cleveland Browns.

While speaking to news station WGNO in his hometown of Lutcher, Louisiana this week, the Browns star wide receiver revealed that his mentality this season is Super Bowl or bust.

“It’s simple,” Landry said. “It’s really one goal — that’s to win the Super Bowl. I train to win the Super Bowl — not to make the playoffs or have a winning season. It’s to win the Super Bowl.”

It’s a bold statement considering the Browns have not made the playoffs since 2002 and haven’t won the AFC North since reentering the league in 1999. The franchise also hasn’t had a winning season since 2007, when they finished 10-6 under Romeo Crennel.

However, things are different this year in Cleveland, a trend that started last season when the team won five of their final seven games.

General manager John Dorsey made savvy moves to add Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Kareem Hunt to a roster that already included a young core of Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett, among others.

That’s not to forget Landry, who now gets to team up with his college teammate and best friend, Beckham. Both have produced at elite levels since entering the NFL, combining for seven Pro Bowl selections.

“It’s surreal to have an opportunity to play with him again,” Landry said. “In the NFL I don’t think you really think about having two guys that are really, really good on the same team and have prior history, so it’s good.”

The excitement is mutual between the Pro Bowl wide receivers.

“Jarvis is a brother of mine, and we dreamed of this moment,” Beckham said in an interview with Complex UK this month. “It’s just crazy that it’s actually happening. The percentage of people that make it to the NFL is less than 1%, so the chances of me playing with one of my brothers on the same team is a dream manifested, for sure.”

Landry is not the first Browns player to predict a Super Bowl run out of Cleveland. After being drafted, second-round pick Greedy Williams made headlines for a similar bold statement.

“I know one thing — that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year,” Williams said on a conference call. “That’s a fact.”

Head coach Freddie Kitchens told Williams to tone it down following the statement, saying, “We’re not in the prediction business.”

It’s been a wild offseason in Cleveland, considering the team is just a season removed from an 0-16 campaign. The Browns have been listed as favorites to win the division and Mayfield has garnered attention as a possible MVP candidate.

Kitchens has tried to temper expectations as much as possible, especially considering his team hasn’t even taken a snap that counts yet.

“This has been a long spring for a lot of these guys,” Kitchens said on the latest Building the Browns, a YouTube series documenting the team’s offseason. “All this other stuff, all these good things that are said about us — all of that is just a bunch of fluff. It doesn’t matter. Everybody has good players. It’s how those players come together and I think you start forming that in training camp.”

