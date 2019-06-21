Despite being fresh off a trade to the New Orleans Pelicans, former Los Angeles Laker Josh Hart took to Bleacher Report’s NBA Draft show with Tobias Harris to offer some analysis across the night. Hart shared a number of funny anecdotes, however, his warning to good friend and former teammate Kyle Kuzma was one of the funnier moments in the show.

Josh Hart Has Hilarious Warning for Former Lakers Teammate Kyle Kuzma

Pelicans/Lakers next year 😅 “When I see @kylekuzma on the court I’m tryna bust his ass…After that, we’ll have a glass of wine” pic.twitter.com/XBqTjD48mV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2019

Hart would elaborate a bit on his relationship with Kyle Kuzma – who was the only member of the Lakers’ young core to survive the Anthony Davis trade – as well as dish out a warning to his friend on Bleacher Reports’ draft show.

“It’s a little different now.” Hart said, “When I see him on the court – I don’t know if I can curse on here – but when I see Kuz on the court I’m gonna try to bust his a**.”

To Hart’s credit, the Pelicans are one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA and while the Lakers pairing of Davis and LeBron James on the Lakers makes for a formidable team, the Pelicans should be expected to hang with most teams on any given night. While the Pelicans may not wind up making the playoffs, expect them to be one of the tougher teams to beat on a nightly basis.

Kyle Kuzma Responds

I would never let someone that plays video games for a living beat me in basketball. https://t.co/2t5x8k8f9l — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 21, 2019

Kuzma, not to be outdone, chimed back in with an equally hilarious response. Making fun of Josh Hart’s recent foray into video game streaming, Kuzma has never been one to turn down some playful banter over social media. While the two might no longer be teammates, it is clear they are still good friends off the court.