Kevin Durant’s Achilles Injury Recovery Could Delay Free Agency to 2020

Kevin Durant was slated to be an NBA free agent in less than a month, but things are much less certain after KD’s Achilles injury. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the entire NBA landscape changed after Durant’s injury given teams spending years to clear cap space to try to make a run at Durant.

Durant was expected to exercise a player-option this summer, but the Warriors All-Star could delay his free agency until 2020. While the exact timeline for Durant’s recovery is uncertain, there is a legitimate chance he misses the majority of next season. There would still likely be teams lining up to sign him regardless, but we will have to see if it factors into his decision to explore free agency on July 1st. NBC Sports Tommy Beer detailed Durant’s options.

“Durant does have a $31.5 million player option for next season. If this is the worst-case scenario, KD may chose to exercise that option and enter free agency in 2020. Way more questions than answers right now. Just a brutal blow for KD, who risked his prime to help his team,” Beer tweeted.

We will not know the official timeline for Durant’s recovery until after Tuesday’s MRI results are revealed. Hoops Hype detailed why an Achilles injury can be a scary thing for NBA players.