Kyle Kuzma Welcomes Anthony Davis to Lakers With Hilarious Tweet

Not long after LeBron James welcomed new teammate Anthony Davis to the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma decided to check in and do the same. Earlier in the day, Kuzma tweeted that he was heading back to Los Angeles from Shanghai, setting the stage for a hilarious follow up welcome tweet to his new teammate.

Bro I just got mobbed in Shanghai thanks @AntDavis23 — kuz (@kylekuzma) June 16, 2019

Hilariously, Kuzma decided his first interaction with his new teammate would be to call him out for forcing him to get mobbed in Shanghai after news of the blockbuster trade broke.

Kuzma is the last man standing from the Lakers’ once-promising young core that included Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Josh Hart alongside him. All three were dealt in the Anthony Davis deal along with a king’s ransom of draft picks – indicating the Lakers know Davis will re-sign long term with the team.

With Davis entering the scene in Los Angeles, it seems Kuzma will most likely be relegated to the bench as Davis prefers to play the power forward position alongside a traditional center. This might be the perfect move for Kuzma whose versatility and instant scoring impact could offer the Lakers an incredibly deadly sixth man off the bench. Think a score-first version of Lamar Odom (though Kuz isn’t close to the silky handles and passing of Odom).

Lakers Extremely Thin at Guard After Anthony Davis Trade

Following the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers are left exceptionally thin at the guard positions. Dealing away Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and Brandon Ingram (who played mostly shooting guard last year) leaves only Isaac Bonga on the roster as a true guard. An unpolished and young prospect, Bonga isn’t ready for a regular rotational spot in the NBA.

As a result, the Lakers will have to look to hit the free agent market hard in order to help rebuild a backcourt to pair with their dynamic duo of James and Davis.