LeBron James Teases Comeback SZN, Anthony Davis Puts in Gym Time [LOOK]

The Los Angeles Lakers put together one of NBA history’s best duos (at least on paper) in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Purple and Gold are coming off a disappointing season that saw them finish 10th in the Western Conference and saw LeBron miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2004-2005 season with the Cavaliers.

With the new addition of Davis and his subsequent waiving of the trade kicker, expectations are sky high in LA as the Lakers look to put the necessary pieces around the two stars in order to contend for a title.

Lakers’ Star LeBron James Teases Comeback SZN

Teasing the fact that Comeback SZN is in full effect, LeBron is trying to put the NBA on notice that the Lakers are back. Especially after today’s massive trade to clear cap space and the news of Davis waiving his $4 million trade kicker, the Lakers have the money to go after some of the top free agents on the planet.

While it is unknown exactly who the Lakers plan to target, they have a number of top tier options that they have been linked to. While Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant seem like locks to NOT go to the Lakers, they still have been linked to names like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, and D’Angelo Russell.

New Laker Anthony Davis Puts in Gym Time

Recent reports have indicated that Davis has been living in the gym this offseason. Obsessed with greatness, Davis is motivated to come to LA and take advantage of the opportunity to finally be a part of a title contender. Having barely sniffed the playoffs during his tenure in New Orleans, Davis is essentially joining a blank slate around him and LeBron with a front office hellbent on adding another ring to their already impressive collection.

While Davis prefers to play the power forward, he saw the most minutes of his career at Center last year and could be bulking up in an effort to avoid injury while playing down low against bigger centers. Without a true big man on the roster and with potentially limited cap space to land one (should they sign a max free agent guard/wing), Davis may be forced to see more minutes at the center in order to help get Kyle Kuzma more time on the floor.