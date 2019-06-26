Former teammates LeBron James and Damon Jones developed a close relationship during their time spent together in Cleveland. LeBron even reportedly helped Damon Jones get his start in coaching after Jones’ playing days were over.

The original stretch forward who was able to open up crucial driving lanes for James, Jones was known for knocking down the big shot. A huge part of LeBron being able to will severely undermanned Cavaliers teams deep into the playoffs during his first go-round with the team, Jones and James have a close relationship to this day.

LeBron James’ Former Teammate Tells Lakers Fans to ‘Be Ready’

In the clip, Jones says that not only have he and LeBron been in steady contact recently but that LeBron warned him (and Laker fans) to “be ready” for whatever is about to come next. The Lakers already landed Anthony Davis to pair with LeBron – giving them the best 1-2 punch in the league. With the possibility of a third superstar a reality, the Lakers and their fans have quite a bit to be excited about heading into free agency.

This isn’t the first person affiliated with the Lakers to offer a warning to Laker fans a warning to “be ready”. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss pleaded Laker fans to stay patient as things were on the way while she was on the red carpet of the NBA awards.

Lakers Free Agency Targets

Currently, it seems the Lakers’ top free agent targets are Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and D’Angelo Russell. Kyrie seems unlikely to join LA and seems most likely to take his talents to Brooklyn while Kawhi is a complete wildcard at this point in time with nobody knowing his intentions.

Meanwhile, both Jimmy Butler and D’Angelo Russell seem like viable targets. If the Nets wind up landing Kyrie and renouncing Russell, expect the Lakers to make a serious play for a reunion.

If the Lakers wind up striking out on their top list of free agents, another reunion with Brook Lopez could be in the cards. Marcus Morris is another name that has been thrown around frequently and is worth keeping a close eye on should the Lakers decide to not go after a top free agent.