While not allowed to meet in an official capacity for the Lakers to recruit talent after his abrupt departure from the franchise, Kawhi Leonard seems set on talking to Magic Johnson before making his free agency decision.

Magic Johnson & Kawhi Leonard In Touch Over Lakers Free Agency [Report]

Magic Johnson said he has spoken to Kawhi Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson, today after being contacted by Leonard's group. Magic said no meeting no been set to meet with Leonard and Magic yet. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 30, 2019

Brad Turner of the LA Times reported that according to Magic, he has been in touch with Leonard and while he hasn’t sat down to speak with him, he has had calls with both Kawhi and Kawhi’s Uncle Dennis. Kawhi doesn’t seem to be in much of a rush to sign in free agency and is more than willing to do his due diligence before deciding where to take his talents.

The elite two-way superstar looks to be set to have multiple meetings with different Laker contingents. Expected to speak with LeBron and Anthony Davis as well as with owner Jeanie Buss alongside his own side discussions with Magic, Leonard is showcasing the same calculated approach that he takes on the basketball court. With so much smoke surrounding Leonard and the Lakers, it makes sense that the Lakers are confident that they will be able to lure Leonard away from the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Other Notable Free Agent Dominos

While Kawhi is arguably the biggest piece on the board heading into free agency, reports have come out that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both taking their talents to Brooklyn. This marks a major shift in the power balance in the NBA and may impact future free agency decisions moving forward. Durant will still be out next season but the Nets should be able to contend regardless before he comes back and turns them into one of the NBA’s most dangerous teams.

The Lakers had previously been eyeing JJ Redick in free agency, yet he proved to be too expensive for the Lakers as he signed a huge deal worth just over $26 million over two years with the Pelicans.