Malcolm Brogdon Free Agency: Bulls, Lakers & Mavs Headline Best Fits

Malcolm Brogdon is one of the top NBA free agents on the market. The challenge for the Bulls, Lakers and Mavericks along with other potential teams is his restricted free agent status. This means the Bucks can match any offer that Brodgon receives.

The good news for teams looking to lure Brogdon away from Milwaukee is that the Bucks are also attempting to re-sign Kris Middleton. Either way, Brogdon is due for a sizable raise from his $1.5 million salary he made last season, per Spotrac. According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Bucks are preparing for a “monster offer” and could walk away from Brogdon if he receives an offer worth $20 million or more per year.

The Bucks are bracing for a monster Brogdon offer sheet. They have a walkaway number somewhere, sources say. If Brogdon’s 2019-20 salary reaches $20 million or more, it becomes very hard for the Bucks to retain Brogdon, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton, and stay below the luxury tax — even if they dump Ersan Ilyasova or use the stretch provision to waive Jon Leuer.

It would be surprising if Brogdon does not sign an offer sheet with another team, which will likely leave the Bucks with a difficult decision to make.

Here is a look at three potential fits for Brogdon in free agency.

Brogdon Makes a Nice Backup Option for the Lakers

Much has been made about the Lakers going after Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler among others, but Brogdon could make a nice backup option if L.A. strikes out on some of the bigger names. The Lakers desperately need shooting to surround Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Brogdon would be the perfect third-option next to Davis and James. While the Lakers likely prefer to sign a max-caliber free agent, Brogdon would also allow them to fill out their roster with the remaining cap space. The New York Times Marc Stein reported on the Silver Screen and Roll podcast that the Lakers could make a run at Brogdon.

I know there’s been the big rumblings this week about D’Angelo Russell in the event the Nets end up renouncing him if the Nets get Kyrie. I’ve heard a rumble or two that don’t be surprised if (the Lakers) make a run at Brogdon as a restricted free agent. They would be a team that would be interested in him. I think it’s going to take a really big offer sheet to convince Milwaukee not to match, because they obviously are very fond of Brogdon.

Brogdon Could Be Bulls Target Despite Drafting Coby White

Heading into free agency, the Bulls have been one of the consistent teams linked to Brogdon. According to SB Nation , ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that he believes Chicago is “lining up” to sign Brogdon to an offer sheet despite drafting UNC point guard Coby White.

The two players have the ability to play together thanks to Brogdon’s shooting ability. Brogdon averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from three-point range last season.

Brogdon Fits Nicely Next to Luka Doncic on the Mavericks

Brogdon’s shooting would look nice next to Luka Doncic in Dallas. Both players are playmakers, but Brogdon’s shooting is a lot more reliable. As Doncic commands the defense to converge in the paint, Brogdon could be lethal at hitting open threes for the Mavericks. 247 Sports’ Mike Fisher reported the Mavericks fear that the Bucks will match their offer if they decide to pursue the guard.

“Mavs view Brogdon as a ‘longshot’ because of the assumption Bucks will indeed match ‘reasonable/large’ offer. But is there an ‘unreasonable’ breaking point that comes when a team’s first option becomes unavailable,” Fisher tweeted.