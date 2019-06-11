Kyle Rudolph isn’t leaving Minnesota anytime soon.

Rudolph will get a four-year, $36 million extension from the Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A former second round pick by the Vikings out of Notre Dame, Rudolph has earned the reputation as one of the best tight ends in the league. He’s tallied 386 catches and 41 touchdowns over his eight-year career.

Vikings are giving veteran TE Kyle Rudolph a four-year, $36 million extension that locks him into Minnesota, per source. Rudolph not going anywhere, except back to the Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2019

https://twitter.com/KyleRudolph82/status/1138283318317920261

“Just under a decade ago, I received a phone call that would change my life. On that day, all I knew is that I would be playing in the NFL, realizing my childhood dream. What I didn’t know was the role the state of Minnesota would play in my life,” Rudolph wrote. “Marrying my wife and establish[ing] our home … in Minnesota. Experiencing the birth of my 3 beautiful children … in Minnesota. Starting a journey to better the lives of children dealing with a disease that doesn’t discriminate … in Minnesota. Giving everything I can possibly give, professionally and personally, to the greatest sports franchise and its fans … in Minnesota. And I am honored beyond words to say that my home, our home will always be … in Minnesota! #UnfinishedBusiness.”

Rudolph missed 15 games between 2013-14, but has been healthy since, playing in all 16 games the past four seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and ’17.

In quarterback Kirk Cousins first season in Minnesota, Rudolph was targeted 82 times, catching 64 balls for 634 yards and four touchdowns. His catch rate of 78% was the best in his career.

According to the Star Tribune, since 2015, only two tight ends — Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz — have caught more passes than Rudolph’s 253.

With the Vikings drafting Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. with the 50th overall pick, there was speculation that Rudolph — who has spent his entire career with the Vikes — could be dealt.

However, Rudolph has expressed excitement about the possibilities of playing with two tight ends.