“It’s something, an element, that we’ve never had here in my nine years being here. It forces defenses to play with three linebackers, and that allows us to control the game, when we go out there in three-wide sets,” Rudolph said. “People always talk about creating mismatches — well, now they have five DBs on the field, and yeah, there’s still mismatches, there’s size mismatches, but now we can kind of control and do things how we want to do them.”

The Vikings begin minicamp on Tuesday and Rudolph is expected to finalize the deal then, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.