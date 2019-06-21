NFL Coach Blasts ‘Embarrassing’ NBA Draft For Ridiculous Rule

The NBA Draft is a pretty straight forward process, especially during a year where there’s little drama behind the top three picks.

Zion Williamson went No. 1 to New Orleans, followed by Ja Morant to the Grizzlies and then RJ Barrett to the Knicks. All wore their team hats, posed for a photo, did an interview and went along their way.

However, there were some picks that might have confused some fans which was the consequence of NBA rules. The first example came at pick No. 4, when Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter was wearing a Lakers’ hat when he got on stage. Thing is, it’s been reported that Hunter is joining the Atlanta Hawks, who traded for the pick earlier in the day from the New Orleans Pelicans.

To complicate matters even further, the Pelicans had acquired the pick previously from the Lakers in the blockbuster Anthony Davis deal, which is why Hunter was ultimately sporting a Lakers cap in the photo with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

It also happened with the No. 6 overall pick Jarrett Culver, who sported a Phoenix Suns cap but will be heading to Minnesota to play for the Timberwolves.

At least one NFL coach was not happy with how the NBA handles the situation, texting ESPN’s Adam Schefter about it.

“Text from NFL coach: ‘Gotta get the NBA to change the trade rules so they don’t keep sending these kids up there with wrong hats on — embarrassing.”

Text from NFL coach: “Gotta get the NBA to change the ‘trade rules’ so they don’t keep sending these kids up there with wrong hats on – embarrassing.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2019

To make matters just a little more complicated for the casual fan, the NBA’s official draft Twitter account does not mention the trades.

With the 4th pick of the NBA Draft, the @Lakers select @drehunter_! #NBADraft 2019 presented by State Farm — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 21, 2019

Sports Illustrated dove into the issue following the 2015, exploring the situation when Nerlens Noel — the No. 6 pick in the 2013 draft — was wearing a New Orleans hat, but was actually heading to Philadelphia.

As Sports Illustrated points out, it boils down to semantics.