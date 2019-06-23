Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard Joins Nets, Clippers for Big Reason Says Samuel L. Jackson

Toronto Raptors All-Star, Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP after he and his bretheren defeated the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Leonard will be one of many free agents available during the NBA offseason, this summer.

Will he stay in Toronto or will he go elsewhere?

To that we turn to actor, Samuel L. Jackson.

Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard will join Clippers or Nets says Samuel L. Jackson. #NBAFinals #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/LWHR6fIG06 — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) June 11, 2019

“I think he is going land with the Clippers for some reason,” Jackson tells Scoop B Radio.

“But it would be an interesting shot if he shows up in Brooklyn.”

Leonard has been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers for a while. “I mean if he leaves, my expectation is simply that’s where he’d go,” Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He’s looking at these bombers and he’s looking at a team that from the get go will be built around him and he’s going to be where he wants to be and he’s going to be the centerpiece as much as Toronto has catered to him, it’s a little bit, again, it’s like the uniqueness of LeBron going to Dwyane Wade and joining Dwyane Wade in Miami.”

The Brooklyn Nets were rumored to be on Leonard’s wish-list at one time.

Currently, the Nets and the Kyrie Irving are a thing in the wave of NBA free agency rumors.

I reported that validity in February:

Kyrie Irving’s Nets, NY Ties Could Affect Free Agency Decision – https://t.co/iAQYCqLHi5 pic.twitter.com/xjveLICPee — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) February 24, 2019

But Leonard still won an NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors, so Toronto has some bit of seniority.

Per SB Nation’s Kristian Winfield:

Leonard has made no public comments about his long-term commitment to the Raptors organization or the city of Toronto. There was a report he had purchased a home out north. He responded, “Didn’t happen yet. No.” When he was asked what winning a championship could mean for the city of Toronto, Leonard replied: “I’m really not sure. I guess you’ve gotta ask somebody on the street or one of our fans … or somebody that’s been living in Canada for awhile.”

The Toronto Raptors own Leonard’s Bird rights and can offer him a five-year, $189.6 million deal.

Per USA Today’s Jeff Zillgit: Other teams can offer a four-year deal worth $140.6 million. Leonard can also negotiate a shorter contract, too, and it may not be about the most money, either. Lifestyle, coach, front office, teammates and city also can play a role in a free agent’s decision.