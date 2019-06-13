Although Reggie Bullock is a free agent this summer, he’s still been seen around the Lakers practice facility often in the offseason before he officially becomes a free agent at the end of the month. As a result, Bullock is still fairly close with a number of Lakers players despite only being traded for midway through last season.

In the midst of Anthony Davis trade talks and a day after former Laker Jordan Clarkson told Kyle Kuzma to pack his bags, Bullock sent out a cryptic tweet of his own.

Reggie Bullock Posts Cryptic Tweet Amid Lakers’ Anthony Davis Talks

In this game you never safe — Reggie Bullock (@ReggieBullock35) June 13, 2019

While Bullock isn’t on the trade block (as he’s a free agent) and probably isn’t referring to himself, he chose an interesting time to send out the cryptic tweet. It is possible he’s referring to some of his younger Lakers teammates who are getting talked about being shipped off but Bullock is known to tweet some fairly cryptic stuff from time to time.

Bullock’s future with the Lakers is unclear as well, however. On an extremely team-friendly deal for the past two seasons, Bullock is coming off some of the best basketball of his career and entering his prime years. Likely to want a bit of a raise from his $2.5 salary last season, Bullock might not fit in the Lakers’ plans if they find a way to bring on a max contract free agent.

Lakers Have Offer On Table For Anthony Davis

The Lakers are reported to already have put Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and the fourth pick in the draft on the table for the Pelicans. However, the Pelicans seem adamant on getting their combination of a current All-Star, future All-Star, and draft picks – requiring them to try and pull a third team into the deal.

Kyle Kuzma’s name was also thrown around as someone the Pelicans wanted to include in the deal, however, the Lakers seem unwilling to part with all three of Ingram, Ball, and Kuzma. It remains to be seen what the Celtics or Knicks might officially put on the table and if that could drive up the asking price for Davis but for the time being, the Lakers seem to be the only team with an actual offer on the table.

The Lakers have been in the running for Anthony Davis since the superstar announced publicly that he wanted out in New Orleans – that was all the way back in January. Months later, it seems the Lakers are finally starting to close in and are listed as heavy betting favorites to land the transcendent superstar.